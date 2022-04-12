Watch now: Taylorville's Summer Brandis is the H&R Area Volleyball Player of the Year

TAYLORVILLE — Taylorville volleyball senior Summer Brandis has known that she wanted to play volleyball in college for years. Her older sister Brook Brandis played at Illinois College and that changed Summer's mindset for good.

Following an outstanding senior season at setter during which she had 301 digs and 803 assists — making her career total 2,031 — Brandis has reached that goal and will also play volleyball at Illinois College.

"The coaches were really nice and overall, I love the (Illinois College) campus," Summer Brandis said. "They have a really good education program and that is what I am majoring in."

Brandis kept the Tornadoes offense moving last year, helping the team reach a program-record 35 wins as part of a 35-5 season and a co-Apollo Conference championship, making her the Herald & Review Area Volleyball Player of the Year.

Many weapons

Brandis spread her more than 800 assists to a Tornadoes team full of weapons. Senior standout Hannah Clayton (302 kills) at outside hitter and middle hitter Abby Heberling (267 kills) took a large chunk of the scoring and junior Elle Richards and freshman Mazie Fleming were also dangerous on the scoring front.

"From freshman year to my senior year, I worked a lot on getting the offense to be a lot faster. It worked out positively with our matchups, especially at super-sectionals (against Normal West)" Brandis said. "(Normal West) was really fast and having our fast offense really helped us. I worked a lot on my setter dumps and that was effective and building connections with the hitters."

Taylorville head coach Kim Peabody, the H&R's Area Volleyball Coach of the Year, said she saw Brandis continue to get the offense moving faster and faster over her three years of varsity play.

"Summer runs that quick offense for us and it helps us. She moves the ball around so well," Peabody said. "(Along with Clayton and Heberling), we also had Mazie coming in as a 6-3 freshman who helped us. Elle was swinging on the other side and she will be back as a senior next year. Summer had lots of weapons and she was good about moving the ball around to all of them."

Purple Reign

When the team found out that Taylorville's Dolph Stanley Court would be a location for super-sectional competition this past season, their goal was to get back to play in front of the Purple Reign — the nickname for Taylorville's student section — one final time.

"We just wanted to come back and be with Purple Reign one more time and they wanted to be with us one more time," Brandis said. "I think at the start of the season, we knew that this year was going to be special with all of our hitting options. Even the younger girls came up and stepped up, which helped us a lot. Our juniors were really good, too. We just wanted to come back here one more time."

The Tornadoes fell to eventual third-place finishers Normal West in two sets in that super-sectional match, but the experience will stay with Brandis and the team.

"We had the full stands filled and it was just phenomenal. It's an experience I will never forget," Brandis said.

Shocking teamwork

Brandis, Clayton and Heberling all played on the same club team, Springfield Shock, strengthening their in-game link nearly year round.

"That helps a lot with getting the connections down," Brandis said. "Playing the last four years together was amazing, just to have the same girls to set over and over again, that helped a lot."

The competition faced through club play was intense and their 17U team finished second at the 48th annual AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships last summer.

"Club helped me because the teams we play are a lot faster and that helps my confidence in getting our offense a lot faster here, too," Brandis said. "My coaches there are really helpful and overall, it was really good. We got second at nationals which was a really good experience playing teams from across the country."

All three will also be moving on to play in college — Brandis at Illinois College, Clayton at Lincoln Land Community College and Heberling at Millikin.

Said Brandis: "I'm definitely going to miss it here and I'm going to miss playing with my teammates. Playing in this gym has been cool and having the Purple Reign with us."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.