Watch now: Tri-City/Sangamon Valley volleyball holding benefit for Haley Embry's cancer fight

BUFFALO — As the Tri-City/Sangamon Valley volleyball team runs through their afternoon practice, their love and support for teammate Haley Embry is evident.

Each Tornadoes player has warmup jerseys with "Team Haley" across the back, showing that although their freshman middle hitter teammate can't be at practice, she isn't far from their minds.

In July, Embry was diagnosed with an inoperable tumor on her brain stem and, since then, she has completed a six-week course of radiation treatments. Her teammates and Warrensburg-Latham's volleyball team will host a benefit game in Embry's honor on Monday at Tri-City High School in Buffalo, with all proceeds going to her medical fund.

"I am really glad as a team that we can do this for her. I think Haley is going to be really happy," said Payton Vest, the team's JV captain and Haley's close friend. "As a player, Haley is the type of teammate that you want on your team. She is that person who is so positive and she works her butt off. She has been doing better and she is keeping her head up."

Before her diagnosis, Embry wasn't feeling well and doctors initially thought she might be suffering from vertigo. As her symptoms worsened, Embry lost the the ability to walk and speak.

"The tumor got so big that she lost all of her mobility and had to use a wheelchair. She wasn't able to speak and she lost her motor skills," said Jennifer Embry, Haley's aunt. "Once the radiation started, she has been able to get some of her mobility back. She is able to walk on her own and speak and communicate. That could be because the swelling is going down. In October, they will do another MRI to see if the tumor has shrunk in size."

TCSV head volleyball coach Alexa Jones has been coaching Haley since seventh grade and proposed the idea of the benefit game against Warrensburg. Jones' sister, Gillian Welker, is the Cardinals head coach, making it the first time the sisters will coach against each other at the varsity level.

"Once we found out about Haley's diagnosis, we knew we wanted to do something as a team to support her. It has been hard on the team, but I think they know that she is with them in spirit," Jones said. "We are excited to get together with Warrensburg and help her family. They are great people and this has been a real hardship on them. We will have a bake sale and shirts for sale, and 100% of profits will go straight to them."

Junior defensive specialist Jalynn Ethington is Haley's cousin. She's excited that Embry has improved enough to attend Monday's benefit.

"Haley is a leader on the court and when someone was down, she would always pick them up. She helped the team a lot," Ethington said. "She is doing better now and it was kind of rough at first. She's continuing to fight.

"She is excited for Monday because at first she wasn't going to be able to come because of COVID, but we have reserved a whole section for her and our family to avoid any problems. I think the game is going to be fun and I think it is definitely going to be better when she can be there to watch us."

Jennifer Embry is thankful for all the support the TCSV community has given Haley and her parents, Debra and Jeremy Embry, through this trying time.

"Our community is one of the best. I can't say enough good things about how the community has come together and helped my brother's family out," she said. "People are willing to help with everything and anything. I've have never seen anything like it."

The game against Warrensburg was important to the team before, and now that it's Haley's game, it means all the more.

"I think there is always a rivalry with Warrensburg and we obviously want to win that game, probably more than any other game this season," senior captain Abby Marksberry said. "That was one of our goals, to beat Warrensburg. We are happy to support Haley in anyway we can and I'm happy that we have a game for her."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten