Watch now: Warrensburg-Latham volleyball has found its team identity

"It was great. Great play and an amazing day. I don't think I could have asked for anything more from the girls. We knew what we needed to do in terms of getting to that first-place seed. We hadn't had a three-set match this season until last Thursday, so I wasn't really sure how we were going to react to it. It's hard to play three sets after a long day and you can be tired. They really figured it out on that third set and took it.

Although she came in with a fresh mind, Welker said she knew that the offense was going to center on Campbell, who has committed to play for Valparaiso University next year.

"It is awesome to have Claire and she takes the leading role very well. I know I can rely on her in times of need and that she's going to go in and do the job," Welker said. "I appreciate that she is usually very calm and collected and that is what you need from a player that's a go-to player."