When volleyball returns, Mount Zion's Emily Cole believes the Braves will surprise a lot of people

Cole was just behind McAtee in offensive production as a Braves outside hitter last season with 392 kills and she is looking forward to stepping into an even larger team leader role.

“I really do enjoy it. I'm kind of a people person and I like to know everyone, talk to everyone and make sure that they can talk to me, too,” Cole said. “I know that they look up to me and on the court, I know how to score and I'm really confident in my abilities. I know that they are depending on me as a big factor in winning.”

Cole has already been a vocal leader on the team and knows the teammates can depend on her when the season’s challenges test them.

“Everyone is going through stuff and you never know how they feel on the court or if they feel pressure. It's good to have someone to talk to. I like that feeling of helping people out,” she said. “I would say that my personality is very outgoing and it is easy for people to talk to me. I think that helps a lot that my teammates know that they can come up to me and if they are struggling or need help or need advice I can help with that.”

With her club season at Bloomington’s Illini Elite disrupted and the Mount Zion high school season moved to the spring, Cole’s fall season was uncharacteristically slow.