With Illinois volleyball tournaments on hold, St. Teresa grads Courtney and Lexie Huck find success in Ohio

DECATUR — Courtney and Lexie Huck were hungry for some competition.
Volleyball is the sport of choice for the sisters, but the COVID-19 pandemic has put a stop to volleyball club tournaments in Illinois for the time being.
Between them, they helped four St. Teresa teams make the state volleyball tournament — Courtney in 2010-11 and 2011-12 and Lexie in 2017-18 and 2018-19 — and win a state championship in 2019. Both have or will play at the collegiate level — Courtney at Wittenberg University and then Newcastle University in England and Lexie at Calvin University beginning in the fall.
Volleyball is in their blood, so much so they were willing to drive 300 miles to get a game — even if it was on sand.
"Lexie and I were starving a little bit because we haven't been able to play volleyball and we have had plans to someday play in a beach volleyball tournament for a long time," Courtney said.
The pair made the trip to Cincinnati, Ohio, last weekend to compete at Miami Valley Sand, a facility that has a combined 17 indoor and outdoor courts, against competition that included All-American talent. The Huck sisters came away with the championship crown.
"This was my first sand tournament. I was really nervous and some of the sand rules were different so I got in trouble a couple times for being an indoor player. Some of the girls from Calvin were there, too, and so I wanted to show up and perform well," Lexie said. "Courtney and I are a great combination together. Courtney can pass really well and her placement is fabulous."
Beach volleyball rules require underhand sets and players can't put spin on the ball.
"Lexie is a harder hitter for sure but it was a challenge, too, because the court is smaller as well," Courtney said.
The tournament was also the chance to the sisters to spend some time together. Courtney was playing volleyball abroad in England until March when the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading.
"The volleyball season ends in April but I came home in mid-March because we thought flights would eventually stop running between the U.K. and the U.S.," Courtney said. "It was difficult because I had planned to be over there for another six months and I was excited to finish up the volleyball season. It was a hard decision to come back but I figured that the U.K. would be a lot more locked down, and being there alone, I was a little bit worried about not having the support system that my family could offer."
The tournament was also an exciting change for Lexie, who has been working out solo or with Courtney and her former St. Teresa teammate Abby Robinson during the club closures.
"I've been doing a ton of workouts on my own and Calvin has its own app that their trainer sends workouts through it. I have challenges to pass such as running and stairs and I've run stairs with Abby a couple of times," Lexie said.
After pool play, the pair were seeded No. 3 in the championship bracket. After advancing to the championship match, they faced two former teammates from Courtney's Wittenburg teams — three-time All-American Karen Wildeman and two-time All-American Taylor Yontz — and fell behind after losing the first set, 25-23.
"We lost the first game and then started rolling from there and started exploiting some of their weaknesses," Courtney said. "We were doing a little bit a trash talking and Lexie served so well in the last game with multiple aces and that was a huge reason of why we ended up winning in the third set."
The Hucks won the last two sets 25-20 and 15-8 to claim the title. It was another highlight in a long volleyball adventure for the sisters that began with Courtney taking up the sport as a child. Lexie watched from the stands as her sister competed at state and Courtney flew home from England to watch Lexie win at a state title last November.
"I feel so much pride in terms of what Lexie and the team was able to do. It was amazing that when we got to go to state. Lexie was there as a youngin' and that was a big dream of hers to get to state and to see that come to fruition and seeing them win was amazing. I'm tearing up a bit just talking about it," Courtney said.
One sand tournament title could inspire more trips if Illinois events remain limited.
Said Lexie: "I think we want to play together in the summer. We aren't sure if we want to travel back to Cincinnati or play a little closer in Indianapolis. We would love to try to play somewhere here in Illinois when it opens up sometime soon. We will take all the volleyball that we can get right now."
