With Illinois volleyball tournaments on hold, St. Teresa grads Courtney and Lexie Huck find success in Ohio

The pair made the trip to Cincinnati, Ohio, last weekend to compete at Miami Valley Sand, a facility that has a combined 17 indoor and outdoor courts, against competition that included All-American talent. The Huck sisters came away with the championship crown.

"This was my first sand tournament. I was really nervous and some of the sand rules were different so I got in trouble a couple times for being an indoor player. Some of the girls from Calvin were there, too, and so I wanted to show up and perform well," Lexie said. "Courtney and I are a great combination together. Courtney can pass really well and her placement is fabulous."

Beach volleyball rules require underhand sets and players can't put spin on the ball.

"Lexie is a harder hitter for sure but it was a challenge, too, because the court is smaller as well," Courtney said.

The tournament was also the chance to the sisters to spend some time together. Courtney was playing volleyball abroad in England until March when the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading.