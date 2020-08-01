WAGNER: The IHSA plan is worth celebrating with the understanding that one season needs fixed

On Wednesday, Anderson said he didn't want to create any new overlap between sports, like playing golf, cross country, tennis, baseball and softball would do in the fall; should baseball and softball participate in any games in the fall. Coaches have said that schools would find a way to work with students who wished to play multiple sports in the fall.

Coaches seem to be in favor of the split season or the idea of extending the two-week practice window to overlap with the volleyball and football seasons, simply to have the crossover athletes join at the conclusion of their other season.

So here we are, moving forward with a new-look high school sports scene and it's worth celebrating the fact that, as of today, no one will have to experience what the 2020 spring athletes had to experience. Seasons are scheduled and athletic directors are working to create exactly what those schedules look like. Sure, there are losses but on the aggregate it's a win. But it's also important to step back and recognize that spring sports athletes face a more significant loss than other athletes. In the middle of celebrating, this should be seen.