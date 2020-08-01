WAGNER: The IHSA plan is worth celebrating with the understanding that one season needs fixed

When the Illinois High School Association released its revamped sports schedule for the 2020-21 school season on Wednesday, it took some time to unpack all of the details.
Moving seasons. Condensed schedules. Questions about the state series. All of that was to be expected. This was a massive and difficult undertaking by the IHSA Board and everyone involved with coming up with a plan to play every sport. Having a repeat of the spring wasn't ideal.
Without the outright cancellation of fall sports, there had to be big-time moves made to play every sport. For no cancellations, as of now, the IHSA should be commended. We'll all enjoy fall sports like football, volleyball and boys soccer in the spring. It beats the alternative of not having them at all. We'll have sports in the fall and then in the winter followed by the spring and summer.
Every sport is still intact, though shorter than we're used to seeing and with the understanding that there might not be a single state champion crowned.
If we insist on playing high school sports this year, and that's the plan, then 75% of this plan looks great. Every sport was going to have to make concessions to make this plan work; or at least to devise a schedule.
But the 25% that has losses greater than the others are the spring sports athletes who are having their season move into the summer with six weeks worth of games. It's a shortened season, after the cancellation of the last season, and there's going to be an overlap between travel seasons and high school seasons — even if the ISHA permits players to play both at the same time this year — and most of the season will be played after the school year.
That's not to say the IHSA did a poor job, on the whole, in building this plan. They didn't. IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said there was a Plan A through a Plan E before landing on what he said was Plan D. There was thought in this and certainly moving spring sports to the fall was a risky proposition given the risk of potentially canceling two seasons within five months of each other.
When Illinois Gov. J.B. Prtizker put out the guidelines for sports, it appeared that baseball and softball, by the measures permitted, were on the same level of safety as golf, tennis and cross country — which will all compete in the fall.
The fix is fairly simple. A split baseball and softball season between the fall and the summer. It would add to what appears to be a maximum of 18 games in the spring and doesn't overlap with travel sports.
On Wednesday, Anderson said he didn't want to create any new overlap between sports, like playing golf, cross country, tennis, baseball and softball would do in the fall; should baseball and softball participate in any games in the fall. Coaches have said that schools would find a way to work with students who wished to play multiple sports in the fall.
Coaches seem to be in favor of the split season or the idea of extending the two-week practice window to overlap with the volleyball and football seasons, simply to have the crossover athletes join at the conclusion of their other season.
So here we are, moving forward with a new-look high school sports scene and it's worth celebrating the fact that, as of today, no one will have to experience what the 2020 spring athletes had to experience. Seasons are scheduled and athletic directors are working to create exactly what those schedules look like. Sure, there are losses but on the aggregate it's a win. But it's also important to step back and recognize that spring sports athletes face a more significant loss than other athletes. In the middle of celebrating, this should be seen.
Maybe when the IHSA Board meets in August this will be rectified in some way and loss won't be as steep. Maybe not. Anderson said there is a fluidity to this plan. It's hard to predict too far into the future and we saw on Friday the Illinois Elementary School Association reversed course and reinstated the fall season after previously canceling it.
Ultimately, high school sports captivate communities in real ways. That experience will look different and maybe fans won't actually be in attendance to see it happen. But we've seen that sports have an impact on us and nothing makes that as clear as when we don't have them.
Both things can be true: We can, and should, celebrate a plan that has every sport on the schedule while also recognizing that one sports season — traditional spring athletes — got the worst draw.
