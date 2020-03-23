WAGNER: What has been the best single-game high school performance this school year? Let's make a bracket.

Can anyone top Taylorville's Jace Bergschneider's 51-point performance? You tell us.

We want to know which player in the H&R-coverage area had the best single-game performance of the 2019-20 school year. And, yes, if spring sports return, I promise to add a bracket for them when it's all over. This means everything from when school started in the fall to right now as we wait for our sports world to get plugged back in.

I'll compile some big moments, but participation from coaches, players, fans, parents, athletic directors, or anyone who saw a game is paramount. Most box scores we get have very surface-level information. For example, in basketball we just see points. The more information the better. Email me at jwagner@herald-review.com with your nomination, reach me on Twitter or find any other way to get the information over. I'll fact-check them, so don't try to sneak a 15-touchdown game or send me a picture of your kid's head photoshopped on the famous Wilt Chamberlain photo (bonus points for a good photoshopped picture).

The more information I have, the better. Did someone's performance come in game that snapped a long losing streak? Did it hand an opponent a rare loss? Was it in the postseason? I'm looking for the opponent, date, stats and anything else you want to share.