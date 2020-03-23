WAGNER: What has been the best single-game high school performance this school year? Let's make a bracket.

We should be talking about that buzzer-beater that happened to push a team to the Sweet 16 — and who are we kidding, in Central Illinois, that would have been Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu's shot.
We should be starting spring sports; those cold, miserable games reserved for family and the occasional really dedicated friend who want to see a game before the rain inevitably washes away the next few weeks.
We aren't. The COVID-19 pandemic ripped the cord out of the socket, depriving our sports world of power and light. Hopefully we'll get our spring sports back, but we'll never get our brackets back. So let's make one. We need your help to find some sort of light in the dark sports world.
How many conversations circle around who had the better individual performance? All of them? I thought so. How about we get to the bottom of it?
Was Kentrell Beck's 614-yard, five-touchdown game for Shelbyville against Tuscola better than MacArthur's Deyon Jackson's eight-touchdown game against Springfield Southeast? That's a fun debate. What about pitting the best performance of MacArthur junior Quincenia Jackson and against the best performance of Tri-City/Sangamon Valley's Ashlyn Sturdy? That sounds like a blast.
Can anyone top Taylorville's Jace Bergschneider's 51-point performance? You tell us.
We want to know which player in the H&R-coverage area had the best single-game performance of the 2019-20 school year. And, yes, if spring sports return, I promise to add a bracket for them when it's all over. This means everything from when school started in the fall to right now as we wait for our sports world to get plugged back in.
I'll compile some big moments, but participation from coaches, players, fans, parents, athletic directors, or anyone who saw a game is paramount. Most box scores we get have very surface-level information. For example, in basketball we just see points. The more information the better. Email me at jwagner@herald-review.com with your nomination, reach me on Twitter or find any other way to get the information over. I'll fact-check them, so don't try to sneak a 15-touchdown game or send me a picture of your kid's head photoshopped on the famous Wilt Chamberlain photo (bonus points for a good photoshopped picture).
The more information I have, the better. Did someone's performance come in game that snapped a long losing streak? Did it hand an opponent a rare loss? Was it in the postseason? I'm looking for the opponent, date, stats and anything else you want to share.
I'll create four regions seeded 1-16. The regions will be: Football, girls basketball, boys basketball, the rest. The rest may be a hodgepodge of the First Four Out of some of the other regions if we don't have enough nominations from other sports. Everybody likes a Cinderella. All voting will take place online.
On Monday, April 30, I'll start the seeding process and put the bracket online for everyone to see and we'll get rolling on the following Tuesday.
Let's dance.
