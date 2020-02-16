Warrensburg's Parker Hopkins going to World Cup in New Zealand with Team USA Men's Softball

DECATUR — Men's softball player Parker Hopkins, a Warrensburg-Latham senior, will soon be packing his bags for New Zealand as a part of the Team USA 18-U Men's Softball team.

In November, Hopkins participated in the Softball Pan-American Championship in Guatemala, where Team USA finished fifth. The team was awarded a wildcard placement in the Men's World Cup that begins in Palmerston, New Zealand Feb. 22.

"It was pretty unique to go out of the country and play some softball and represent our country," Hopkins said. "I got to meet people from a lot of countries and got to see a lot of high level of softball."

Hopkins was the team's leadoff batter for several games and a personal highlight was a victory over Canada after a long losing streak against them.

"I led off a little bit and went down in the order and went back up. Wherever they needed me, they put me," he said. "We hadn't beaten Canada in years and I was 3-for-3 against them."

Team USA will open the World Cup against Mexico, who handed the Americans a walk-off loss in Guatemala.