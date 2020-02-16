Warrensburg's Parker Hopkins going to World Cup in New Zealand with Team USA Men's Softball

DECATUR — Men's softball player Parker Hopkins, a Warrensburg-Latham senior, will soon be packing his bags for New Zealand as a part of the Team USA 18-U Men's Softball team.
In November, Hopkins participated in the Softball Pan-American Championship in Guatemala, where Team USA finished fifth. The team was awarded a wildcard placement in the Men's World Cup that begins in Palmerston, New Zealand Feb. 22.
"It was pretty unique to go out of the country and play some softball and represent our country," Hopkins said. "I got to meet people from a lot of countries and got to see a lot of high level of softball."
Hopkins was the team's leadoff batter for several games and a personal highlight was a victory over Canada after a long losing streak against them.
"I led off a little bit and went down in the order and went back up. Wherever they needed me, they put me," he said. "We hadn't beaten Canada in years and I was 3-for-3 against them."
You have free articles remaining.
Team USA will open the World Cup against Mexico, who handed the Americans a walk-off loss in Guatemala.
"Our last game was a pretty good game. Hopefully we can beat them this time and advance," Hopkins said. "We battled against them and we played hard and they just had one hit that put them ahead of us."
Although winter is in full swing in Central Illinois, Hopkins is getting his softball practices.
"I've been going out two to three times a week to practice and throw and hit a little bit. As much as I can do before I leave," Hopkins said. "We had a camp down in Florida two weeks ago that I went to and we got to team bond and get to play some more softball together. We have added three new kids and we are all glued together and we all know each other."
Hopkins will have one goal in mind as play begins.
"I kind of just want to focus on softball and get the gold and show that America can play softball," he said.
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten