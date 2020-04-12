WATCH: Check out video and photos from Maroa-Forsyth lighting up their diamond to recognize spring athletes Apr 12, 2020 1 hr ago 0 × You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. × Register to get your FREE content Plus, skip the surveys on ALL articles! Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}} {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Maroa-Forsyth High School baseball and softball diamonds lit in support of student athletes LONELY NIGHT Maroa Forsyth junior Allie Robinson views the lit vacant light during a lighting ceremony of the Forsyth Park baseball and softball diamonds on Friday night in Forsyth. Robinson is a softball player at Maroa Forsyth, and won't be able to play this season with her team due to restrictions with COVID-19. JEFFREY SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW jostes_wade-041220-2.jpg Maroa Forsyth junior Wade Jostes, left, Tim Robinson, center, and Tim's son Ryan RObinson, right, view the lit vacant Maroa Forsyth softball field during the lighting ceremony of the softabll and baseball fields on Friday night in Forsyth. The ceremony is to ssupport student athletes who cannot play the rest of this season. JEFFREY SMUDDE MFHS-diamond-lights-041220-2.jpg Students, friends and family come to Forsyth Park's baseball and softball diamonds to view the lighting ceremony in support of student athletes who won't be able to finish their spring season on Friday night in Forsyth. JEFFREY SMUDDE MFHS-diamond-lights-041220-3.jpg Students, friends and family come to Forsyth Park's baseball and softball diamonds to view the lighting ceremony in support of student athletes who won't be able to finish their spring season on Friday night in Forsyth. JEFFREY SMUDDE MFHS-diamond-lights-041220-4.jpg Students, feidns and family come to Forsyth Park's baseball and softball diamonds to view the lighting ceremony in support of student athletes who won't be able to finish their spring season on Friday night in Forsyth. JEFFREY SMUDDE MFHS-diamond-lights-041220-5.jpg Students, friends and family come to Forsyth Park's baseball and softball diamonds to view the lighting ceremony in support of student athletes who won't be able to finish their spring season on Friday night in Forsyth. JEFFREY SMUDDE MFHS-diamond-lights-041220-6.jpg Students, friends and family come to Forsyth Park's baseball and softball diamonds to view the lighting ceremony in support of student athletes who won't be able to finish their spring season on Friday night in Forsyth. JEFFREY SMUDDE 