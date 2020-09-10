Watch now: After 27 years as an umpire, Randy Meador preparing for retirement

MOUNT ZION — As Randy Meador stepped into the pitcher's circle at a Mount Zion field just ahead of umpiring a junior high softball doubleheader on Wednesday evening, he was a bit surprised and overcome with emotion.
The longtime Decatur-area baseball and softball umpire had already met with the two coaches and exchanged lineup cards. Play ball.
But before the first Effingham batter stepped into the batter's box, Meador was invited to the circle to throw the first pitch of the game. It was a gesture set up by Mount Zion junior high and high school softball coach Greg Blakey to celebrate Meador's 27 years as an IHSA and IESA umpire before he retires from the field and moves to Kansas in the middle of October to be closer to his grandchildren.
“I’ve never thrown a first pitch before," Meador said. "I was a little bit nervous but I also almost got a little bit emotional. I was really blown away by that."
The idea for the pitch was easy for Blakey, who has worked for nearly three decades with Meador and his brother, Lyle Meador who is the President of the Decatur Area Officials Association. Both, coaches say, are the mark of professionalism and they are highly praised by coaches and athletic directors who work with them.
“He’s been around forever," Blakey said. "I’ve been here 30 years and he’s done a great number of our games. He’s always been a very consistent umpire. He’s also one of those guys who, if he blows it, he’ll tell you that. He’ll apologize for it, which I appreciate as a coach."
Said Lyle: “The respect that he gets from all the coaches and athletic directors, they know if he’s scheduled that he’s going to be there and he’s not going to be late. When a coach gets mad at him, he’s not going to hold anything against the coach. He’s going to call it like he sees it and he’s going to be fair. He’s very level-headed and even-keeled. He’ll talk to you and he’ll tell you what he saw and what you saw and he’ll say, ‘We’re going to have to agree to disagree.’"
IHSA assistant executive director in charge of officials Sam Knox met Randy when Knox was an athletic director at Lincoln High School before taking a job with the IHSA. The reality is any player, coach or administrator around softball or baseball knows Randy and Lyle Meador.
"The IHSA values all of our officials, especially people like Randy who dedicate their time and talent to our schools and our students for many years," Knox said in a statement. "I’m sure Randy has met several great people along the way and likely has wonderful memories from his years as an official. The coaches and students in central Illinois will certainly miss seeing him at their games in the future."
To even understand how Randy got to this point goes back to his mother's house 27 years ago in April of 1993. He had always been deeply invested in sports and played baseball, football and basketball at Niantic, and played a semester of baseball at Lake Land Community College. He got married — he's approaching his 35th wedding anniversary with his wife, Shelia — had children and spent his time working and with his family. As his children got older, he wanted to connect back with sports and signed up to be an IHSA umpire.
At his mother's house on Easter, Randy told Lyle that he had signed up to be an umpire. As it turned out, Lyle, who is 10 years younger, had signed up just a few days before. Each began with different partners before lining up with each other roughly 25 years ago. They estimate they've called 2,500 games together and move in unison with one another. Perfect rotations, unspoken communication and a commitment to get the right call.
“He knows what I’m thinking and I know what he’s thinking," Lyle said. "We’ve got our own little signals with each other.
“We’re really passionate about it. We want to do a really good job. We don’t like complaints and we figured if you know the rules, you’re consistent and you do a good job then you’re not going to get all the flack that some guys do because there are guys who just do it for the money. We work hard at our craft."
It's not that Randy expected this to become a 27-year endeavor. He wanted to connect with sports, do a quality job and hopefully get a game at the IHSA state softball tournament, which he did in 2013, and was the first-base umpire in the Class 2A state championship game as well as the Class 1A third-place game. He would have been an umpire a few years ago, but a knee injury sidelined him from being on the field and he didn't want to compromise his movement if it meant doing a less-than-100% job.
“The love of the game and once we really got involved, my brother and I, we made a lot of new friendships through umpiring: our fellow umpires and there are a lot of great coaches, the athletic directors and a lot of great people involved in the sports," Randy said. "Like other things, there are definitely bad ones, but the good always outweighs the bad. More than anything, I think it’s the love of the game because you have a front-row seat when you are umpiring."
He and Lyle are essentially walking rule books, though Randy calls his younger brother "Mr. Rules." Randy controls the environment, never letting a situation get out of hand. Lyle said he guesses he's seen his big brother upset during a game one time in 27 years. They admit their mistakes and let angry coaches say their peace before returning to the dugout.
“Absolute control of the game," Eisenhower baseball coach Kevin Hale said of what makes Randy such a good umpire. "Talks to the kids. When a coach challenges him, he absolutely diffuses the situation with a fantastic personality. This is a cliche, but for Randy this is the ultimate truth: As good an umpire as he is, and I think he’s an IHSA Hall of Famer as an umpire, he’s a hall of famer as a person. He’s one of those souls you’d want to be a judge in your trial. He’s fair, he’s firm, he’s kind."
When Blakey questions a call, the brothers will later pull him aside and explain how he could have phrased his argument differently in the future.
“When I was younger I had less tact, I guess, when I was talking to umpires," Blakey said. "… Randy has a great way of disarming you. He didn’t do it meanly, but the look he gave you was like, ‘OK, you’re going to say your peace but you’re going to go away quietly as well.’ He had a very subtle way, I don’t know how he did it or if he did it on purpose or that was just Randy, but he had a way of calming you down and letting you get through your issue. … He’s very much in control all the time."
For 27 years, Randy has walked in the front door and shared stories from games with Shelia. He's missed some calls in that span; he's human. He admitted to his mistakes, controlled the environment and treated every pitch like the final out in the state championship game.
He'll miss it, of course. For as much as he's been a staple in the baseball and softball communities, sports are a staple of his day-to-day life.
As Randy and Shelia make the move to Kansas, they'll leave with his name highly regarded in baseball and softball circles. That, Shelia said, isn't much of a shock.
“I’m not surprised because he’s been an associate pastor for a long time," Shelia said. "No matter where he goes, people are just drawn to him. Kids are drawn to him because he’s a fun guy. He’s just an all-around good guy. It doesn’t surprise me that people say he’s a wonderful umpire. You always hear people say they want Lyle and Randy because they’re a great team and two of the best."
