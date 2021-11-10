Watch now: Central Illinois athletes celebrate signing days

MAROA — Maroa-Forsyth volleyball player Lillian Amettis hadn't really considered Eastern Illinois University as a destination for her college playing career until her phone was ringing.

Over the summer, Amettis had gone to the Club Nationals Tournament with her Illini Elite volleyball club team and shortly afterword, the Panthers reached out.

"EIU wasn't a school that I had thought about too much or had talked to at all. I hadn't thought about them, and after Nationals my recruiting assistant said EIU was going to talk to me," Amettis said. "After getting off the phone with them, I felt like I should be going there. They were so nice and it felt like I had known them forever. I think I will fit in perfectly there.

"I can't believe it actually happened. It doesn't feel real yet even though it is all official now."

As family and friends celebrated her signing her National Letter of Intent with EIU on Wednesday, Amettis' was joined at the signing by her mother, Ashlei Amettis.

"She is the best and always there for me. She is making sure I have what I need and that I'm on time to places," Lillian Amettis said. "She is my biggest cheerleader and supporter and she doesn't let me down."

Amettis and her fellow Trojans' teammates just wrapped up their season, advancing in the Class 2A playoffs to the sectional championship. Amettis will treasure that extra time she will have with her teammates.

"Our regular season flew by fast and I didn't think it would go by so fast. I wanted to go far and I'm so thankful we did because I got to spend more time with the girls who I love," Amettis said.

Also signing on Wednesday was Trojans infielder Ethan Willoughby, who signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville next season.

"It is a stress reliever and I've been thinking about it since the day I committed to SIUE," he said. "My dream is now a reality and I can push harder and work for my goal of getting to the majors."

Willoughby helped the Trojans win a regional championship in the spring and before playing American Legion baseball in Lincoln next summer, he hopes to have the Trojans make another deep run in the playoffs.

"I think we will be pretty good as we didn't lose a pitcher this year," Willoughby said. "We will have the whole staff back and we will have four or five seniors. Coming off a regional championship last year, I think we will come back stronger next year."

W-L's Campbell signs with Valparaiso

Warrensburg-Latham volleyball's outside hitter and captain Claire Campbell signed her National Letter of Intent to play for Valparaiso University on Wednesday.

Campbell, a first-team all-Macon County selection her junior season, led the Cardinals with 287 kills and was a unanimous first team all-Central Illinois Conference selection.

"I'm really excited and it is all surreal. It is all setting in that I'm officially a part of Valparaiso volleyball and I am excited for the coming years," Campbell said. "I have been preparing for it. I have been working out at 6 a.m., three times a week now just to get ready for it."

Campbell will be graduating from Warrensburg in the winter and will join the Beacons shortly thereafter.

"I will be training with them in the spring and then get a lot of my summer off and I'll be back in August for the season," Campbell said. "It means a lot to have the (Cardinals) volleyball team here supporting me today. I had a lot of family that traveled pretty far for this. They were always watching the live stream (of games) if they can't make it in person, which I really appreciate."

Other area signings

Tuscola basketball's Jalen Quinn signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Loyola University Chicago. The H&R's 2020-21 Area Player of the Year was a unanimous first-team all-Central Illinois Conference selection. Quinn averaged 24.5 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game last season.

Joining Quinn at Loyola University Chicago, Mattoon basketball's Mallory Ramage signed her National Letter of Intent to play for the Ramblers. The H&R's 2019-20 Area Player of the Year averaged 23.4 points and 7.3 rebounds in her junior year.

Three members of the Tri-City/Sangamon Valley softball team held signing ceremonies on Wednesday. Pitcher Delany Chumbley singed her National Letter of Intent to play for Eastern Illinois University. Chumbley was 8-1 last season with 133 strikeouts in 68.1 innings pitched. Infielder Grace Blair signed her National Letter of Intent to play for the University of Illinois-Springfield. Blair hit .538 last season with five home runs and 36 RBIs, both team highs. Pitcher Jordan Closs announced her intentions to pitch for the University of St. Francis. Closs was 8-1 last season with 76 strikeouts in 41 innings pitched.

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley soccer's Joe Nibbe announced his intentions to play soccer for Millikin University.

Altamont's Tyler Robbins will continue his baseball career at Spoon River Community College. A pitcher for the Indians, Robbins was an National Trail All-Conference selection. Robbins also played for the Illinois Braves travel team.

