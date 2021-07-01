Watch now: Eisenhower's Ethan Greene announces intentions to join bass fishing team at Greenville University

DECATUR — Eisenhower senior Ethan Greene remembers exactly when the possibility of fishing in college became a realistic option for him.

It was freshman year and Greene was having lunch in Eisenhower's cafeteria when a friend brought him some lunchtime reading material.

"My friend slapped a brochure right down in front of me and it was for the Greenville University bass fishing team," Greene said. "I looked at it and just threw it in my binder. At the end of the year, I was cleaning out my binder and I saw that (the team) was sponsored by Daiwa. Daiwa is a rod and reel brand and that's my favorite brand and so I looked into it more.

"I got in contact with them and (Greenville) was near this campground I used to go for youth camp. I really enjoyed meeting some of the people there and I knew it was somewhere I wanted to be."

Nearly four years later, Greene announced his intentions on Wednesday to fish on the bass fishing team while attending Greenville next year.

"I am looking forward into getting into the bigger fish. There are several places down there that have 10-plus-pound fish in their lakes and really only Lake Clinton has that around here," Greene said.

Eisenhower bass fishing coach Brian Oyler has been impressed with Greene since he joined the team and said Greene brought the program to new heights.

"I've been coaching for 10 years and Ethan has been the most dedicated student that we have had as far as bass fishing and knowledge of the sport itself. He had a very good idea of what he wanted and he was so determined," Oyler said. "(Ethan) would fish when there was ice out there and he would find a creek with open water. He's calling me through the winter and showing me what he just caught.

"He's going to do very well where he is going. Through the years, we have come close to winning tournaments. With Ethan, we have. He's going to be a big help for Greenville no doubt."

Greene led the Panthers to victory singlehandedly in April out on Lake Clinton, catching four fish, including the biggest bass of his career at 7.16 pounds.

"On an average day, a 5-pounder is considered a really large one. I caught all the keepers that day and we won by a pound. It was pretty incredible," Greene said.

A life-long fisherman, Greene has been drawn to bass fishing above going after other species.

"Ever since I picked up the rod when I was about 5 with my uncle and I caught a little three-inch blue gill, it changed everything for me," Greene said. "I tried catfish for a while. I tried walleye. I tried crappie and there is something about the fight of a small-mouth and large-mouth bass that differentiates it with every other species."

On his free days, you'll likely find Greene casting somewhere, but you'll also find him on the water full-time as a seasonal member of the City of Decatur Lake Patrol.

"I love being out on the water. Part of my job is keeping the water safe. When people are flying through Sand Creek and Big Creek, my job is to prevent them from being hurt," Greene said. "Being able to prevent bad things from happening and being out in the water is something I strive for."

Greene plans to major in business at Greenville and hopes to become a lake guide where he can continue to use the skills he picked up on the Panthers' fishing team.

"I learned a lot through Eisenhower bass fishing. If it wasn't for everyone's help along the way, I probably wouldn't be half the angler I am," Greene said. "Whenever I had a question, they would answer it and so there is a lot I have to thank them for. I'm very grateful for the opportunity that Eisenhower and Greenville have given me."

