Watch now: IHSA announces sports schedule with basketball games beginning right away after seven practices

As Maroa's quarterback, Jostes will get six games to lead the Trojans in March and April, with no currently planned state series playoffs. That hurts for a program that is typically in contention for a state title.

"A lot of teams just play their regular nine games, and for us we are playing 14 games usually every year, so that is almost half her games gone," Jostes said. "Obviously, it's not perfect, but we knew it wasn't going to be perfect. It is pretty good considering it was looking pretty bleak to play at all for a while. Just to be able to play is a good thing.

"(The Sangamo Conference) is really good. The 3A champ (Williamsville) came out of our conference last year, so we hope if we can beat them this year and we can schedule another really good Class 2A powerhouse team, then we can prove that we are the top team in 2A, even if we have the state championship or not."

Hurdles remain for DPS athletes

Decatur Public School athletes will still have to wait before heading to the gym. DPS had stopped extracurricular and sports activities while in remote learning, but the district is in the process of adjusting that plan to allow activities.