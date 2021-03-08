Watch now: Illinois High School Association announces expanded spectator limits at outdoor events

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) announced on its social media platforms Monday outdoor athletic events can be increased from a total of 50 spectators to 20 percent venue capacity, per the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The change was announced for all regions in Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois guidelines, which currently all Illinois regions have met. The change is for outdoors sports only.
“We have been adamant in our discussions with IDPH that we believe we can safely and responsibly expand spectator guidelines without risking the general public to greater exposure to COVID-19," IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said. "This felt like a commonsense change, especially as we evaluated collegiate and pro sport spectator guidelines in the state, and are happy for the student-athletes who will be participating in IHSA outdoor sports this spring and summer, as well as for their families and friends.”
Spectator attendance update from @IDPH for outdoor sports only:#IHSA schools located in Regions in Phase 4 can increase spectators from 50 persons to 20% venue capacity.— IHSA #IHSA (@IHSA_IL) March 8, 2021
Practices for both boys soccer and football — boys soccer is classified as moderate-risk and football higher-risk — are underway. Boys soccer practice began March 1, with games allowed after teams complete seven practices. Football began practicing March 8, with the first night of the season Friday, March 19.
Those games — both are outdoors sports — will allow 20 percent venue capacity. That number will vary greatly depending on the venue. At Maroa-Forsyth's Walter Boyd Field, for instance, capacity is 2,000, meaning a total of 400 spectators. Fans should consult their individual schools for each facility's capacity and guidelines.
IHSA guidelines will still require all athletes to participate in masks, except for swimming & diving and outdoor events where social distancing can occur. All game personnel not participating in the contest will also be required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing.
An indoor sport, girls volleyball, began practicing Monday. After seven practices, matches can begin. Volleyball is classified moderate-risk, but because it's an indoor sport, will be limited to 50 spectators — same as boys and girls basketball, which each have a maximum of two weeks left in their seasons.
Outdoor sports baseball, softball, track & field, girls soccer and boys tennis all begin practice April 5 and will have the same 20 percent capacity rules.