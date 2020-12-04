Watch now: J. Thomas McNamara celebrates 45 years sports writing for the Decatur Tribune

"Forty-five years with the Decatur Tribune has really been a labor of love, and I love the boys and girls that sacrifice and commit and dedicate themselves so much to entertain us.

"It has been a great 45 years and I am so grateful and humbled that (Tribune editor and publisher) Paul Osborne has given me the opportunity to write sports for his weekly paper."

McNamara started as a weekly columnist and his coverage area eventually grew to all the Macon County high schools, but his first assignment — the Decatur Turkey Tournament — has remained a special one for him over the decades as he has become more involved in its yearly operation.

“The Turkey Tournament was my first column — the Irish Stew — and it was about the tournament," McNamara said. "Decatur has been able to sustain it because of the great fans and the quality lineups we have had. We have a waiting list of teams that want to come in here because they know it is the best of the best."