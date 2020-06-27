Watch now: Justin Conn's top five games No. 1, Teutopolis' Derek Thompson completes dream season with another state title

Right?

Thonpson only gave up two runs — one earned — all season, and hadn't given up any since April 15. Melrose Park Walther Lutheran scored 16 runs in its IHSA State Tournament Class 2A semifinal win against DuQuoin but couldn't break though against Thompson, either.

For the second straight season, Thompson was on the mound finishing a complete game as his teammates converged on him in celebration of a state championship — this time a six-hit shutout in a 4-0 Wooden Shoes win in Saturday's title game.

"Back-to-back — we've been working for this since we were 5-years-old and it feels great," Teutopolis senior Dillon Hardiek said.

After losing the first outing of his junior season, Thompson finished his career by going 20-0. He went the final month-and-a-half without giving up a run.

"I don't know how many innings it's been since he gave up a run. I've never added it up, but I will now that the season is over with," Teutopolis Justin Fleener said, laughing. "What he's done is every high school pitcher's dream. You put the ability he has with the competitive drive he has, good things happen. He lived that dream."