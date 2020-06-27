Watch now: Justin Conn's top five games No. 1, Teutopolis' Derek Thompson completes dream season with another state title

It was almost more theater than game.
Teutopolis was outs away from a second straight state title with the athlete who'd had the most impressive high school career I'd covered — Derek Thompson — on the mound. On fumes. Facing an offensive powerhouse in Melrose Park Walther Lutheran at the 2011 Class 2A State Baseball Tournament.
I looked over at then-H&R reporter Leroy Bridges, who raced over from covering state softball in East Peoria to watch the ending, and said, "I don't think he can do this."
Leroy laughed and said, "Come on! It's D Train!"
How could I ever have doubted? Here's how I saw the greatest game I've covered at the Herald & Review on what became a beautiful late spring night in Peoria once it quit raining:
Going forward in his baseball career, Teutopolis left-hander Derek Thompson will give up another run.
Right?
Thonpson only gave up two runs — one earned — all season, and hadn't given up any since April 15. Melrose Park Walther Lutheran scored 16 runs in its IHSA State Tournament Class 2A semifinal win against DuQuoin but couldn't break though against Thompson, either.
For the second straight season, Thompson was on the mound finishing a complete game as his teammates converged on him in celebration of a state championship — this time a six-hit shutout in a 4-0 Wooden Shoes win in Saturday's title game.
"Back-to-back — we've been working for this since we were 5-years-old and it feels great," Teutopolis senior Dillon Hardiek said.
After losing the first outing of his junior season, Thompson finished his career by going 20-0. He went the final month-and-a-half without giving up a run.
"I don't know how many innings it's been since he gave up a run. I've never added it up, but I will now that the season is over with," Teutopolis Justin Fleener said, laughing. "What he's done is every high school pitcher's dream. You put the ability he has with the competitive drive he has, good things happen. He lived that dream."
Thompson had pitched in relief for the first time this season in T-Town's super-sectional win over Pleasant Plains, and also threw an inning of relief in Friday's semifinal win over Erie-Prophetstown. He had even experienced some soreness Saturday morning. But Thompson's teammates have learned not to doubt him.
"State championship? That kid is a gamer," Hardiek said. "He's going to dig deep. In that situation, it's on for him. What he did this year was unreal."
Thompson wasn't his sharpest, and allowed baserunners in six of seven innings. But he located his fastball well and his defense, which didn't commit an error at the state tournament, was flawless.
And after a 45-minute rain delay, Thompson was more comfortable. He pitched out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the sixth, then threw 10 pitches — all strikes — to strike out the side in the seventh. His final pitch was clocked at 91.
"After that rain delay, my arm felt better and it felt looser and looser every inning," Thompson said. "Friday it was fine, but it was a little stiff today. My change-up was up early and my curve ball wasn't working very well either. But once that rain delay happened, I sat in there and thought about stuff. When I warmed up again, it felt great."
