Watch now: Justin Conn's top five games No. 2, Power programs Maroa-Forsyth, Tuscola battle in 2014 football semifinals

There's something special about football semifinals between rivals.
You not only get extra interest from each teams' own fans, but it also draws the interest of fans, players and coaches from the teams that are no longer in the postseason, but still want to experience the spectacle of the big game.
But those games don't always live up to the hype. The 2014 Class 2A semifinals — with two longtime Okaw Valley/Central Illinois Conference rivals Maroa-Forsyth and Tuscola playing in an electric atmosphere in Tuscola — surpassed the hype.
Here's how I saw the best football game I've covered at the H&R:
Trae Hise intercepted Nick Bates' pass and took off running. His Maroa-Forsyth teammates were yelling at him to go down and he finally did when he got to Maroa's sideline, collapsing under a heap of his teammates.
Hise wasn't among the players expected to be a hero in Saturday's Class 2A semifinal game against Tuscola — even Hise was surprised — but the Trojans will take it. They're headed back to state for the fifth time in nine years after their 22-20 win against the Warriors.
"I really don't know what to say, I'm sorry," Hise said. "When I saw the ball up in the air, it was going around in circles. When I caught it, I just thought, 'We're going to state.'"
Maroa (10-3) appeared in control after scoring a touchdown and a 2-point conversion with 5:07 remaining in the game to take a 22-13 lead. But Bates, playing on an injured ankle, drove Tuscola (10-3) down the field for a score in 47 seconds (finished by an 8-yard TD pass to Cole Evans), then the Warriors stopped Maroa and forced a punt to get the ball back with 2:36 left.
The Warriors once again drove down the field behind the passing of Bates, moving the ball to Maroa's 41-yard line with 2:07 left. But the Trojans, who struggled at times getting to Bates with their pass rush, finally made a play. Senior linebacker Jairon Ritter got a hand on Bates as he threw, forcing a wobbly throw. Hise was able to get in front of Tuscola's Josh Knight and pick it off.
"We were finally able to get some pressure on Bates — I didn't really do anything different on that play, it just kind of happened," Ritter said. "Then Trae made a great play on it and it was probably the happiest I've ever been."
Bates said Knight had separation from the defense, but he wasn't able to get it to him.
"I got hit in the back right as I threw it and it came out wobbly," Bates said. "Their kid made a good play on the ball."
Bates, who missed Tuscola's quarterfinal win against Chester with an ankle injury, didn't start the game but came in on third down during Tuscola's first drive and played the rest of the game. He made an impact early, firing a missile to Knight for a 57-yard touchdown on the Warriors' second drive to give them a 7-0 lead with 6:57 to go in the first.
"We didn't think Nick would play," Tuscola coach Rick Reinhart said. "I didn't start him, but he was standing out there and I said, 'What do you think?' and he said, 'I'm going.'"
Bates said once he got in the game, he felt the pain less.
"I took it easy all week, and I knew with it being semifinals that I was going to tough through it for my teammates," Bates said. "I noticed from the beginning it didn't hurt as bad — probably partly adrenaline and a bunch of Advil. It hurt a little, but I knew I wasn't coming off this field."
The player most expected to be the hero for Maroa, Jack Hockaday, didn't have his best game, but was good enough to get the win. With Tuscola stacking the line and daring him to throw, Hockaday connected on 13-of-20 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed 30 times for 162 yards and another score. He also had a 20-yard run on third down with 40 seconds left to seal the game.