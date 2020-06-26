Watch now: Justin Conn's top five games No. 2, Power programs Maroa-Forsyth, Tuscola battle in 2014 football semifinals

Bates said Knight had separation from the defense, but he wasn't able to get it to him.

"I got hit in the back right as I threw it and it came out wobbly," Bates said. "Their kid made a good play on the ball."

Bates, who missed Tuscola's quarterfinal win against Chester with an ankle injury, didn't start the game but came in on third down during Tuscola's first drive and played the rest of the game. He made an impact early, firing a missile to Knight for a 57-yard touchdown on the Warriors' second drive to give them a 7-0 lead with 6:57 to go in the first.

"We didn't think Nick would play," Tuscola coach Rick Reinhart said. "I didn't start him, but he was standing out there and I said, 'What do you think?' and he said, 'I'm going.'"

Bates said once he got in the game, he felt the pain less.

"I took it easy all week, and I knew with it being semifinals that I was going to tough through it for my teammates," Bates said. "I noticed from the beginning it didn't hurt as bad — probably partly adrenaline and a bunch of Advil. It hurt a little, but I knew I wasn't coming off this field."