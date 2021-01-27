Before the IHSA had even officially announced its schedule, the Maroa-Forsyth boys basketball team was on the court Wednesday preparing for what the IHSA announced — a high school basketball season in 2021.
Just In
Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth boys basketball hits the court to prepare for the season
breaking
Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth boys basketball hits the court to prepare for the season
Related to this story
High school sports such as basketball and football were given more hope than ever of having a season after the IDPH allowed competition for regions in Phase 4 of COVID-19 mitigations.
With special IHSA meeting approaching, questions remain as contact days can resume in Tier 1 counties on Monday
- Updated
In Charleston athletic director Derrick Zerrusen's first year in the position, it has become clear to never put the cart before the horse when anticipating what the IHSA and state officials will do regarding the return of team sports in Illinois.
Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth athletes begin #HearOurVoiceIllinois campaign to bring back high school sports
MAROA — It started with #LetUsPlay and now #HearOurVoiceIllinois is a rallying cry for Illinois high school athletes, parents, coaches and fan…