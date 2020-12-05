Watch now: Schools deal with the end of Decatur Memorial Hospital's athletic training program

Fink said schools’ arguments against hiring athletic trainers is the cost — in the neighborhood of $42,000 to $55,000 a year.

“That is quite a burden for a school district, but if you weigh the cost benefit analysis of it with what we save the community and what we provide the community, you're talking a huge community benefit,” Fink said.

Fink said that while from the stands of an athletic event, the job of the athletic trainer can look as simple as providing water and handing a towel, the job requires hours of preparation.

“I think that people don't realize the hours and time and education that we put in prior to the game and after a game,” Fink said. “You might see me on the sidelines of a football game, but you didn't see me getting a kid out of his study hall class to do rehab on him so he can play in the game, and tape and brace everyone that needs to play and then getting the field set up ready to go.

“You'll see me on the sidelines holding a towel but you don't see me arriving at the school at noon and leaving school at 10 or 11 at night after treating athletes.”

Fink said he sees the role of the trainer developing into an advocate for the people he is treating.