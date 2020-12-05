Watch now: Schools deal with the end of Decatur Memorial Hospital's athletic training program

DECATUR — When Decatur Memorial Hospital ended its athletic training services in September, several area high schools were left wondering how they would provide event coverage of their athletes.
Schools including MacArthur, Eisenhower, St. Teresa, LSA and Maroa-Forsyth had used DMH’s athletic services, which it had offered for more than 20 years. Within the program, each school was provided a full-time athletic trainer, who would be on site for as many athletic events as possible, prioritizing the higher-risk sports, and also often be on campus during the day to provide services including injury rehab, taping ankles, applying braces and other services to help keep athletes safe and healthy.
Memorial Health System, which took over DMH in 2019, cited several factors in its decision to shut down the program, including the COVID-19 pandemic and that it offered the service at no or minimal cost to the schools, despite not offering the same in other markets.
“When DMH became part of Memorial Health System, our intention was to continue this program, even though it was outside the scope of services offered in other MHS communities,” the statement said. “Unfortunately, the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic since March have been severe. Like other health systems in Illinois and around the nation, MHS has been forced to examine its programs and make difficult decisions. We have very reluctantly concluded that we can no longer support the athletic training program as a community benefit.”
The sudden closure of the program left Maroa-Forsyth athletic director Phil Appelbee scrambling. He said Maroa had used DMH’s athletic services since the program began.
“It was a shock because typically in the past we have understood that we would be told it was going to do this at the end of this year, so it gave schools a chance to plan,” he said. “It was a bombshell. It was tough on our part.”
Decatur Public Schools lost athletic training services at MacArthur and Eisenhower high schools and have not yet found a replacement. Currently, DPS students can't participate in extracurricular activities while classes remain in remote learning, putting the need for athletic training not as pressing as at other schools.
"Athletic training is a moot point for us at the moment and will be through December as students learn virtually," DPS chief communications officer Denise Swarthout said.
In Illinois, there is no legal requirement that schools employ athletic trainers for games, but the expectation for many families is that one should be on hand.
“Having an athletic trainer to service your athletes takes a lot of pressure off coaches and people who may not be trained at all in the matter,” Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown said. “We want what's best for student athletes just as every school around here does. It’s a much better option than having someone who took a couple first aid courses and can maybe treat an ankle, because if something happens you want the right person there.”
Matt Munjoy has served as Maroa-Forsyth athletic trainer since 2007 and was manager of DMH’s athletic training program for the last two years before the program was ended. Recently, Maroa announced it had reached an agreement with Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Specialists of Central Illinois (ORSCI), who contracted with Munjoy to remain as the Trojans' trainer.
Munjoy, who is the former president of the Illinois Athletics Trainers Association, said what happened with DMH’s program may cause some schools to think twice before entering into a program like that again.
“I think that if you look at the history of hospital-based programs in our area, I think the schools are going to have a hard time going through that again with a healthcare organization, just because they are afraid that hospitals will do something like this again,” he said. “There are great people at (HSHS St. Mary's) and DMH and it's not their fault for any of this, but when you look at hospital-based systems and with the way the schools are, I don't know if the schools would want to jump on board right away.”
Munjoy said, instead, many schools are hiring their own athletic trainers. After losing athletic trainers to similar cuts twice in the past six years, Brown said that’s exactly what A&M has done.
“The fact that they would no longer sponsor an athletic training program didn't come as a full shock, but it definitely sent schools scrambling to look for a way to help our athletes the best way we can,” Brown said. “We discussed things a little bit, but that we have — for lack of a better word — been dumped by a hospital, and you get sort of tired of playing that game and not knowing if you have a trainer or not. So we looked at the feasibility of actually having a trainer here.”
A&M ended up hiring former DMH trainer Paige Willenborg, who was previously Eisenhower’s trainer.
“Our athletes will get more personal attention and hopefully a better look at items like nutrition and prevention of injuries,” Brown said.
Dustin Fink has been Mount Zion’s athletic trainer for eight years through HSHS St. Mary’s Athleticare Services.
As a member of the Illinois High School Association Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, Fink helped formulate the IHSA’s Return to Play guidelines. He said he supports the idea of requiring schools to have athletic trainers, citing Texas’ model in which schools typically pay to have their own athletic trainer and don't use other outside entities.
Fink said schools’ arguments against hiring athletic trainers is the cost — in the neighborhood of $42,000 to $55,000 a year.
“That is quite a burden for a school district, but if you weigh the cost benefit analysis of it with what we save the community and what we provide the community, you're talking a huge community benefit,” Fink said.
Fink said that while from the stands of an athletic event, the job of the athletic trainer can look as simple as providing water and handing a towel, the job requires hours of preparation.
“I think that people don't realize the hours and time and education that we put in prior to the game and after a game,” Fink said. “You might see me on the sidelines of a football game, but you didn't see me getting a kid out of his study hall class to do rehab on him so he can play in the game, and tape and brace everyone that needs to play and then getting the field set up ready to go.
“You'll see me on the sidelines holding a towel but you don't see me arriving at the school at noon and leaving school at 10 or 11 at night after treating athletes.”
Fink said he sees the role of the trainer developing into an advocate for the people he is treating.
“We are finding more and more things that we can help with their expertise and training,” Fink said. “Twenty years ago when people had their bell rung, we would just say, ‘Oh, you're okay. Go back in.’ Today, I'm worried about the lasting effects of concussions. It is always adapting and evolving.”
Munjoy said he thinks most schools will recognize the importance of having a full-time athletic trainer, and find a way to keep one on hand.
"Schools used to just use athletic trainers for games only, or popping in once a week to look at injuries, and those schools went to needing someone there every day," he said. "There was a need for it, and obviously there is still (a need) … just from the school's liability standpoint. It takes a lot of worry and a lot of liability off of them from the administrators to the school board to the coaches.”
