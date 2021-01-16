Watch now: Some restrictions on IHSA sports lifted for areas moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2

BLOOMINGTON — Boys swimming and girls bowling are returning for high schools in some parts of Central Illinois.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday certain regions of the state — including McLean, Livingston, Woodford and LaSalle counties in Region 2 — were moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2 Emergence Mitigations.
The Illinois High School Association said low-risk winter sports such as boys swimming and girls bowling can begin practice immediately with a competition start to be determined by the IHSA Board of Directors.
Dance and cheerleading also will be allowed to resume.
Boys and girls basketball, which are deemed high-risk winter sports, can immediately hold team training with no physical contact.
Spring and summer sports for schools located in regions under Tier 2 mitigations may begin contact days on Jan. 25. All contact days must be conducted under the rules of the Illinois Department of Public Health All Sports Policy based on their risk level.
Weight training may be conducted in regions under Tier 2 mitigations as long as social distancing and masks are utilized.
Other regions moving to Tier 2 were Region 1 in the northwest part of the state and Region 5 in the southernmost part. Sports in those regions under Tier 3 mitigations — including Logan, Ford and Champaign counties — remain on pause.
All sports in the state were put on hold in mid-November when the state went to Tier 3 mitigations to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases.
"This is certainly positive news for three regions of the state, but we still have a long way to go until we get all of our student-athletes back to being active,” said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson. “High school student-athletes are hurting from a mental, physical, and emotional standpoint, so we hope this is the first step toward getting that back to some normalcy.”
There is an special IHSA Board meeting set for Jan. 27 to review a schedule framework for the rest of the 2020-21 school year.
"Hopefully January 27th we'll be figuring out what the new schedules will look like for the third time this year," said Evans.
Anderson said he anticipates the board will set competition start dates for low-risk winter sports prior to the Jan. 27 meeting.
“We all need to continue to take the mitigations seriously,” said Anderson. “Wear a mask. Socially distance. We need to get these other regions to Tier 2 and cannot risk having others backslide.”
