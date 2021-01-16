Watch now: Some restrictions on IHSA sports lifted for areas moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2

BLOOMINGTON — Boys swimming and girls bowling are returning for high schools in some parts of Central Illinois.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday certain regions of the state — including McLean, Livingston, Woodford and LaSalle counties in Region 2 — were moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2 Emergence Mitigations.

The Illinois High School Association said low-risk winter sports such as boys swimming and girls bowling can begin practice immediately with a competition start to be determined by the IHSA Board of Directors.

Dance and cheerleading also will be allowed to resume.

Boys and girls basketball, which are deemed high-risk winter sports, can immediately hold team training with no physical contact.

Spring and summer sports for schools located in regions under Tier 2 mitigations may begin contact days on Jan. 25. All contact days must be conducted under the rules of the Illinois Department of Public Health All Sports Policy based on their risk level.

Weight training may be conducted in regions under Tier 2 mitigations as long as social distancing and masks are utilized.

