Watch now: Warrensburg's Aidan Taylor, Mia Kerley among nation's top powerlifters

WARRENSBURG — The strongest kids in Illinois might be standing right next to you.

Warrensburg-Latham High School juniors Aidan Taylor and Mia Kerley are among the top powerlifters in the nation for their age. They both recently competed in the USA Powerlifting High School Nationals in March. In the competition that featured lifters from across the country, Taylor became national champion in his weight class and Kerley was third in the girls competition.

"When you look at Mia and myself, you can’t really tell that we are two of the strongest around here," Taylor said. "My meet was quite an experience and it came down to the very last deadlift. I successfully pulled 518 pounds to win it and it was amazing."

Even though the two were in the same grade at the same school, they initially didn't know that the other was training and competing in the same challenging sport.

"I knew Aidan was powerlifting a little bit ago when he started an Instagram and I followed it," Kerley said. "I realized that maybe we could compete at the same time. We didn’t really plan it out."

To win in a powerlifting competition, athletes must lift the most amount of weight from three different styles of lifting: squat, bench and deadlift.

Taylor, who competed in the Teen 2 category of 16-17 years olds at the 67.5 kilograms weight category (148 pounds), lifted a combined total of 550 kilograms (1,212.5 pounds) over his sets of lifts. Winning the championship was unlike anything Taylor had felt before.

"When you are lifting, there is definitely some doubt sometimes. It is sort of a fight-or-flight type of thing and you have got to fight," Taylor said. "When I pulled that last deadlift, I had never had a feeling like that. My adrenaline was at the highest it has ever been. It feels very good and really rewarding."

Getting started

Taylor got into weight lifting initially to improve his overall health.

"About three and a half years ago, I was pretty overweight and I started working to lose weight. About two years ago, I got into the heavy lifting and started my first powerlifting program and I just fell in love with it," he said.

Kerley, whose father Andy Kerley was the former football coach of Cerro Gordo-Bement and Sullivan/Okaw Valley, has been weight lifting for several years. But after working with Taylor and their lifting coach Jimmy Freeman, she began competing.

"I started lifting at a young age and I realized that I could kind of lift more than most girls my age. I decided that I would want to try it as a sport and fell in love with it," she said. "Aidan has given me so many tips about the sport and he’s more experienced. He is mainly the reason for where I am at today. He introduced me to our coach and he told me about the competitions."

Competing against yourself

A challenge of powerlifting is that the training is typically done individually. Lifters compete against themselves for personal improvement.

"I squat three times a week, bench four times a week and deadlift three times a week. It is on a five-day schedule, so I lift five of the seven days a week," Taylor said. "I’m almost up to four years of training now, so to keep going, I have to train as hard as I can. You definitely can push yourself to be the best you possibly can. It takes a lot of hard work and it pushes you to your true potential.

Going from simple weightlifting to powerlifting takes a higher level of dedication and Taylor doesn't recommend it for everyone.

"It is really hard to get someone involved," he said. "It takes a lot of dedication. I have friends who come sometimes and work out with me at the gym but it depends on what your goals are.

"If your goals are just to get in shape, I wouldn’t recommend powerlifting. It puts a lot of stress on your body. My goal is to get as strong as you can to be able to compete at the top."

For Kerley, it is the satisfaction of overcoming the challenges of the weight that she enjoys most about the sport.

"I think to train over a long period of time, some days you have bad days so you have to push yourself. It is really rewarding to see what you can get out of it," she said. "It is beneficial to see yourself train over the course of time and then you are able to pull these lifts that you don’t know if you are able to get them or not."

Kerley and Taylor are also each other's biggest boosters, helping anyway they can in competition.

"We both watched each other at nationals and I was back there with her when she was competing," Taylor said. "I was trying to motivate her and making sure her warmups were on point. She helped me all she could and that’s all I could ask for.

The next level

While powerlifting is a majority male participation group, as Kerley has done more competitions, she has found a growing interest in the sport among females.

"I think when a lot of people think about powerlifting, they tend to think about men most of the time, but when I started competing with a bunch of girls, you see how popular it is," she said. "There are quite a few women who do it.

"For girls starting out, if it is something that you want to do, go ahead and do it, despite what others might say. Find somewhere to start whether it is lifting at a local gym and pursue what you think you want to do."

As one of the strongest high school girls in the state, Kerley is looking at the possibilities of being able to continue the sport in college.

"There are some colleges that offer scholarships (McKendree and Missouri Valley College both offer lifting as a sport), and I’ve been looking into a few of those. I’ve also had a few of them reach out to me over social media," Kerley said.

Taylor, who also plays catcher on the Cardinals baseball team as well as hockey for the Decatur Flames, is not sure if he will pursue lifting through a college program, but will definitely continue competing.

"It is something that doesn’t have to come to an end and you can continue to do it until your body can’t take it anymore," Taylor said. "I think it is an experience that you get to have for a very long time."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.