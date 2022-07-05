5 things to know about Mount Zion standout wrestler Sydney Cannon who was a champion at Midwest Nationals

MOUNT ZION — As a child, Sydney Cannon spent a lot of time in high school gyms. Her older brothers, Cody and Austin Cannon, were wrestlers, and Sydney was often in the stands watching them compete. As the years went by, it was clear that Sydney was becoming a student of the sport.

"(The idea of Sydney wrestling) kind of started off as a little joke at the time," Sydney's father Clay Cannon said. "'Do you want to try it?' She said sure and it was clear she was paying a lot more attention in the stands than what we thought. She really took to it and picked up on it and she has run with it since."

Sydney, now 13, will be a freshman at Mount Zion High School this fall. She competed at last Saturday's Midwest Nationals Wrestling Tournament held in Bloomington on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan. Although she was wrestling against ninth and 10th grade wrestlers, Sydney won the 102-113-pound division, making short work of her opponents.

"I was feeling good and I was definitely focused. I didn't know who I was wrestling and I had never wrestled these teams before so I was trying to figure out good strategies," Sydney said. "I try to do newer stuff because (my opponent) doesn't know me. If I have to wrestle their teammate again, I will try to do something they don’t know I’m going to do."

That strategy worked, with Sydney defeating Emily Price from Ozark Wrestling in the first round and, after a 32-second pin victory in the semifinals against Judith Gamboa, Sydney faced Ozark Wrestling's Alyvia Myers in the finals. That match was over just as fast with a pin at 37 seconds, giving Sydney the title.

"Being her dad and her coach for many years, it's kind of hard to keep those two separate, but I'm very proud of her," Clay Cannon said. "She has done a lot of amazing things in a relatively short time span. A lot of it has to do with the coaches she's been able to work with at Mount Zion and Millikin. They've all have done a tremendous job of improving her skills and her technique."

Joining the Braves

Sydney will join the Braves team in the fall and head coach Dave Klemm, an Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Hall of Famer, is looking forward to see what she can do at the next level.

"I'm certainly the recipient of a lot of really good hard work. Sydney is part of an eighth-grade group coming up that is very good. Sydney, in particular, has done incredibly well," Klemm said. "Every time you turn around, she's going to a camp or a tournament or going to open mats or going somewhere involving wrestling. She loves it and she's really good at it."

In her eighth grade competition last season, Sydney qualified for the IESA State Tournament after becoming regional champion at 100 pounds.

"She wrestled for (Mount Zion middle school coach Garrett Knock) for four years and he did a really good job of helping her improve," Klemm said. "Sydney is used to wrestling against boys already so that's not going be anything new to her in high school. As far as the challenge goes, she is certainly up to the task. I have never seen her shy away from anything."

Always improving

Sydney, who is ranked in the top 25 nationally in her age and weight class, is now a nine-year veteran of the sport. But those early days were a challenge for her.

"It was kind of scary, to be honest, because I really didn’t know what was going on. I started off learning more about what it was like on the mat and learning about stances," Sydney said.

Cody is now an assistant wrestling coach with the Braves and he continues to help his sister improve.

"Cody helps me a lot in the (wrestling) room. I practice at least four to five days a week all year round, mostly with my wrestling club in Mount Zion and sometimes with the coaches at Millikin," Sydney said.

Getting to compete against opponents from across the nation in Bloomington was exciting for Sydney, who is always thirsty for a new challenge on the mat.

"It was great because I get to see more competition that I normally do. It is also local but I got to wrestle different people," she said. "(Before a match), I love to pace back and forth. I always get a good mindset and it also helps me very much during my matches. Sometimes I try to clear my mind if I know I can win it. But if it's a very good wrestler, I always think about a good game plan to win and beat them."

Next stop 106

Sydney will likely wrestle at 106 pounds next season, the lowest weight class at the high school level. The prospect of facing more experienced wrestlers has her more focused on her technique, which will help her get the best of a wrestler who might be physically stronger.

"I feel like I would have to push myself even more because the boys are a lot bigger and stronger," Sydney said. "(In my technique), I would say I'm strong from the top. I'm definitely working my skills on the bottom. I feel like I am going to have to train extra hard in the room and outside the room. I like the challenge."

For Klemm, Sydney's knowledge of her weaknesses and strengths is critical to success in high school.

"The 106-pound weight class is notoriously, at the high school level, for underclassmen, but not always. She will face some opponents that are a bigger, stronger and more polished but she will not shy away from them," Klemm said. "One big thing that Sydney has going for her is her technique is really solid. She doesn't try to beat people with strength because when she gets into the high school boys level, she's going to run into difficulties with that. Her technique is really good to help counterbalance that."

Wrestling ambassador

In the years she has been competing, Sydney finds not as many people are shocked that she's a wrestler, although one question persists.

"'Do you wrestle boys?'" Sydney said. "But now since a lot more people know, they don't ask me too much about it."

Even in Sydney's career, the landscape of girls wrestling has changed dramatically as more and more school have programs at the high school and collegiate levels. The University of Iowa recently became the first Power 5 school to add a women's program in 2021.

"I feel like it is getting better because they are letting more girls wrestle in the boys division and they are making more girls divisions," Sydney said. "Whenever I travel a lot and go to different tournaments, there are more and more girls. I see them a lot and I that means there is more and more competition. Hopefully more and more schools are going to open up girls wrestling to the community."

Sydney intends to wrestle in college and Klemm has seen her already have an impact with other girls interested in the sport.

"For the last six or seven years, every time you turn around, Sydney is going somewhere to do something with wrestling," Klemm said. "When you go into tournaments and camps, all these little girls just flock around Sydney. She's just an incredible role model for them and she doesn't hesitate to give her time back. She's about as good of an ambassador as I could find for the sport."

