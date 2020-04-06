AREA WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Warrensburg-Latham's Adam Maxwell

Lee had taken over the Warrensburg program after 16 years at Litchfield, where he coached more than 50 state qualifiers and 14 state placers. The changes he brought to Maxwell's approach to wrestling were critical to his success.

"I was a junior when he first took over and the program is going to be something special in the near future. We have got a lot of guys learning from Coach Lee and he's one of the greatest coaches around," Maxwell said. "He completely changed my whole wrestling style and made me a lot more athletic and mobile. I definitely would not be here without him."

As the season progressed, Maxwell picked up his 100th career victory and Lee could see the improvement from week to week.

"As he got into the postseason you could tell that Adam was fine tuning things and it showed when he was getting better every weekend," Lee said. "He listened and did everything we asked. He picked up the pace in terms of conditioning this year vs. last year. If I compare him to the other all-staters that I've coached is that he wants to succeed in what he does and he's not afraid to work for it.

"He knows that you don't deserve anything, especially in wrestling. What you deserve is what you earn."