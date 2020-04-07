AREA WRESTLING COACH OF THE YEAR: Mattoon's Brett Porter

Porter: No, I hadn't experienced anything like that. The thing is that we only put 10 or 11 guys on the mat at any dual meet so we were giving up 12-18 team points right off the bat. We asked a lot of the kids to score bonus points and I think to be good for it that many times in a row, I had never seen anything like it.

Q: Was there a turning point in your season that you knew the team was something special?

Porter: We went to Mascoutah right before winter break and it was a 2A tournament with 24 teams and we came away with a team victory. We won that tournament and we knew that we had something special. We had a few weeks to get ready for the Apollo Conference and we were geared up to make a run for it.

Q: The team defeated Troy Triad in the team sectional playoffs. What are your thoughts on that victory?

Porter: We were looking at the matchups, we knew we were going to be giving up points again and we had to score bonus points with pins. We had it on paper that we had a good chance of beating Triad but everything had to fall into place for it as far as scoring goes. It went perfectly and we were able to get the bonus points when we needed to and it worked out just great.