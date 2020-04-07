AREA WRESTLING COACH OF THE YEAR: Mattoon's Brett Porter

MATTOON — Mattoon head wrestling coach Brett Porter guided his squad to new heights in 2020 as the Green Wave won a team Class 2A regional title and advanced to the state team dual quarterfinals for the first time in school history.
Along with way, Matton won 18 team dual matches in a row, making Porter the Herald & Review's pick for Area Wrestling Coach of the Year.
Porter is a Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Hall of Famer and has coached the Green Wave since the 2009-2010 season. In his career, he has also coached at Coal City, Mount Zion and Shelbyville, and has a career team dual match record of 295-147.
Question: With some time from completion of the individual and team state tournaments, what are your thoughts on the season?
Porter: I really couldn't be happier. We kind of pieced together a team with what we had. We had a lot of good returners — we returned five state qualifiers — so they were in good weight classes, but for the individuals to come together like they did and to have that much success is a great moment in my career.
Q: Your team rattled of 18 straight team dual victories to get you into the team state tournament. Had you experienced something like that in your career?
Porter: No, I hadn't experienced anything like that. The thing is that we only put 10 or 11 guys on the mat at any dual meet so we were giving up 12-18 team points right off the bat. We asked a lot of the kids to score bonus points and I think to be good for it that many times in a row, I had never seen anything like it.
Q: Was there a turning point in your season that you knew the team was something special?
Porter: We went to Mascoutah right before winter break and it was a 2A tournament with 24 teams and we came away with a team victory. We won that tournament and we knew that we had something special. We had a few weeks to get ready for the Apollo Conference and we were geared up to make a run for it.
Q: The team defeated Troy Triad in the team sectional playoffs. What are your thoughts on that victory?
Porter: We were looking at the matchups, we knew we were going to be giving up points again and we had to score bonus points with pins. We had it on paper that we had a good chance of beating Triad but everything had to fall into place for it as far as scoring goes. It went perfectly and we were able to get the bonus points when we needed to and it worked out just great.
Q: As a group, can you describe your team's personality?
Porter: They are go-getters. When they come into practice, they are ready to wrestle. When you have a match won, wrestlers can sometimes hold onto that victory and they can stand back and let that match finish out. Our wrestlers this year really had that killer instinct that they want to get the pin and get the bonus points.
Q: You are losing some senior leadership to graduation. What did those wrestlers mean to the team?
Porter: Hayden Stanley was a pivotal part of our program as a three-time state qualifier. He was a great leader and had a great high school career. Gavin Jones really came through for us and he's a happy-go-lucky kind of guy and I wish them both all the best.
Q: Your four state qualifiers — sophomores Brady Foster (106 pounds) and Kiefer Duncan (132) and juniors Rick Wright (120) and Jeremiah Jones (138) — all return next season. What does next season look like for you?
Porter: I think our returners are excited to get going and get started. We are excited for what we have in the future. I think Colby Haney (113), who will be a senior, is going to be a leader for us and take the reigns for us in his senior year.
