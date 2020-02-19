Argenta-Oreana's Makail Stanley ready to dominate at state wrestling

It's hard to imagine that the same athlete that ran for 1,913 yards and averaged 11.6 yards per carry with 28 touchdowns during football season has gotten even stronger and faster, but Stanley has done just that in moving from the 185-pound class down to qualify for state at 160.

"I think my technique and overall anything that has to do with being a top wrestler is better," Stanley said. "(Before,) I wasn’t really good on top. I was good on the bottom and good at shooting but my top game really lacked skill. Gradually, my coach has been working with me and really pushed me on small little things and those things add up to make me who I am and how I wrestle."

Getting down to 160 is a testament to Stanley's ability to set a plan and follow through with it.

"Really it is discipline. If you don’t have discipline, it makes it very hard. If you do it makes it substantially easier but again when you are going three days without a lot of food, it is hard," he said.

His go-to meal when trying to make weight is a surprise and his post-state tournament meal has already been decided.