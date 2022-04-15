Check out the H&R's All-Area Wrestling Team for 2021-22

ALL-AREA WRESTLING TEAM

106 pounds - Logan Roberts, Fr., MacArthur

Roberts made a big splash by advancing to the Class 2A state tournament in just his freshman year, becoming the first Generals wrestler to accomplish that feat. Roberts finished 23-4 and captured the Mount Vernon Regional championship.

Honorable mention at 106: Isaiah Woolcot, Sr., Mattoon; Kaiden Stewart, Fr., Effingham; Mason Gray, So., Mount Zion.

113 - Brady Foster, Sr., Mattoon

Foster made his third trip to the Class 2A state competition, where he advanced to the third round of the consolation bracket. Foster finished with a record of 36-3 with regional and sectional titles.

Honorable Mention at 113: Kaden Roberts, Fr., MacArthur; Brendan Reid, Fr., Mount Zion.

120 - Calvin Miller, Jr., Shelbyville

Miller was busy this season, racking up a 49-4 record that tied the program's record for most wins in a single season. Miller captured regional and sectional titles on his way to his third Class 1A state competition.

Honorable mention at 120: Bradley Wilson, Fr., Mount Zion

126 - Korbin Bateman, So., Mattoon

Bateman's road to a fourth-place finish at the 2A state tournament is all the more surprising knowing the sophomore didn't compete in wrestling his freshman year, choosing baseball instead. He returned this season and posted a 36-6 record that included regional and sectional titles.

Honorable mention at 126: Tanner Garrett, Jr. Mount Zion; Alec Murray, So., Warrensburg-Latham; Cayden Poole, Fr., Clinton.

132 - Ben Capitosti, Fr., Mattoon

Mattoon head coach Brett Porter, the H&R's Area Wrestling Coach of the Year, will look for big things in the future from Capitosti, who advanced to sectional competition as a freshman. He posted a 22-13 record and finished third at the Class 2A Mount Vernon regional.

Honorable mention at 132: Kaz Fox, Shelbyville; Karter Hild, Warrensburg-Latham; Jack Lawrence, So., Lincoln.

138 - Gage Rusher, Sr., Taylorville

Rusher advanced to the 1A state tournament for the first time, posting a 38-10 record. During the season, Rusher surpassed 100 career wins in his career and captured a regional title at the Jacksonville regional.

Honorable mention at 138: Mick Porter, Sr., Mattoon; Jaxon Trent, Sr., Monticello; Vincent Fiore, So., Warrensburg-Latham.

145 - Kiefer Duncan, Sr., Mattoon

Duncan, the H&R's Area Wrestler of the Year, qualified for his fourth straight state-level competition, posting a 43-3 record. Duncan finished in third place at state, which was the highest finish by a wrestler in the H&R's coverage area.

Honorable mention at 145: Shaundel Watson, Jr., MacArthur; Isaac Decker, Jr., Lincoln; Will Fox, Jr., Shelbyville.

152 - Aidan Blackburn, Sr., Mattoon

Blackburn bounced back from a third-place finish at the 2A Mount Vernon Regional and became champion at the Mahomet Seymour sectional. Blackburn finished his senior season with a trip to the state tournament and a 33-13 record.

Honorable mention at 152: Trevor Willis, Sr., Clinton; Jon Perry, Sr., Effingham; Cal Spence, Sr., Monticello; Harrison Weter, Sr., Mount Zion.

160 - Lawrence Trimble, Sr., Mount Zion

Trimble picked a great time to win his first wrestling title when he became champion at the 1A Jacksonville Regional. A strong performance at sectional gave the senior his first trip to the state tournament. He finished with a 32-13 record.

Honorable mention at 160: Dawson McConnell, Fr., Lincoln; Kaleb Reid, Sr., Monticello.

170 - Mason Hawkins, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham

A standout on the football field at linebacker and tight end, Hawkins had an impressive senior wrestling season, finishing with a 33-17 record. Hawkins finished third at the 1A Jacksonville regional to advance to sectionals.

Honorable mention at 170: Josh Wiley, Sr., Charleston.

182 - Austin Stock, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham

Stock provided senior leadership for Cardinals wrestling coach Tristan Birt last season and posted a 36-13 record on the season.

195 - Aidan Spurgeon, Sr., Mattoon

Mattoon's Spurgeon was already an All-State player on the football team when he decided to come back to wrestling for his senior season after not participating his first three years of high school. Spurgeon finished 27-5 with a regional title and a trip to the Class 2A state tournament.

Honorable mention at 195: William Blue, Jr., Taylorville; Walker Allen, Jr., Warrensburg-Latham.

220 - Leo Meyer, Jr., Mattoon

Meyer was regional and sectional champion on his way to a sixth-place overall finish at the 2A state tournament. Meyer had a 37-15 mark and will be a key senior leader for the Green Wave next year.

Honorable mention at 220: Remington Hiseer, So. Mount Zion.

285 - Antonio Webb, Sr., Eisenhower

Eisenhower's heavyweight had a strong senior campaign, finishing 3rd at the 2A Mount Vernon regional to advance to sectional competition. Webb finished the season 10-3.

Honorable mention at 285: Aiden Ledbetter, Jr. Mount Zion.

