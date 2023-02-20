CHAMPAIGN — Decatur Lutheran School Association's Clinton VerHeecke and Garrett VerHeecke etched their names in the record book this weekend at the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament.

The freshman twins became the first LSA wrestlers — in the program's first season — to earn medals at state.

Clinton VerHeecke, who wrestles at 113 pounds, lost only one match in the tournament and two all season on his way to a third-place finish. His only loss at state was to eventual state champion, Carlyle's Tyson Waughtel.

The semifinal round loss put him in the semifinal wrestleback round, where he quickly downed Litchfield's Alex Powell by pinfall, beating him at the 2:43 mark. He then decisioned Coal City's Brody Widlowski 7-4 to take third place.

Clinton, who finished the year with a 48-2 mark, opened the tournament with a pinfall win over Dixon junior Ayden Rowley, pinning his shoulders to the mat in 2:45. He then wrestled Widlowski for the first of two times, beating him 10-3 in the quarterfinals.

"The first match against Widlowski gave me a chance to see what he was going to do," said Clinton VerHeecke of his third-place opponent. "I got ahead right away with a takedown. During the next year, I want to improve my technique and get in the weight room. Other than that, I want to fix some minor details."

Clinton earned his seven points on two takedowns, an escape and a reversal.

Earlier in the day, Garrett VerHeecke officially became the first medalist in school history, when he earned sixth place at 120 pounds. He started with a 6-0 decision over Wheaton Academy freshman Lincoln Hoger, but was topped in the quarterfinals by Immaculate Conception's Saul Trejo by technical fall at the 5:02 mark. The outing was called when Trejo, who finished third in the state, surged ahead to a 16-1 lead.

"It is exciting to be the very first medalist, and then for my brother to earn the third place medal later in the day," said Garrett VerHeecke. "It is great that we etched our names in the record books in the first year of the program.

"The first match of the state finals was no doubt my best. I felt like I wrestled my match. I got my takedowns, got on top and then did what I do best, which is ride. I executed my attack really well against another tough freshman."

He followed his loss with two decision victories, both decided 9-2 — against Orion's Luke Moen and Rock Falls' Aaron Meenen. The two victories in the wrestleback round earned him a match with Harrisburg junior Tony Keene, who earned a 13-4 major decision win. He then lost to Tremont's Payton Murphy 8-1 in the fifth place match.

"After Garrett lost, I told him to fight his way back and he could get on the podium," LSA coach Zach Whitsel said. "I looked at the bracket and knew that was possible and realistic."

Mattoon has three medalists

Bringing home medals from state wrestling has become a Mattoon tradition.

For the third year in a row, Mattoon took home three individual medals. Leo Meyer wrapped up his high career with a win and a fifth place medal, while junior Aiden Blackburn took fourth and sophomore Ben Capitosti sixth.

In the opening round, Meyer was topped by decision. He rotated to the first round of wrestlebacks — LaSalle-Peru's Connor Lorden, who beat Meyer 7-0, finished second at state — and posted two pinfall victories. He pinned St. Patrick's Aiden Gomez in 1:13 and Hinsdale South's Griffin Carr in 4:27. He then topped Rochelle's Kaiden Morris 18-7, which was a major decision victory.

In the quarterfinals, Meyer lost by sudden victory to Chatham Glenwood's Alex Hamrick 8-6 to send him to the fifth place match against Champaign Centennial's Jack Barnhart, who was unable to go because of injury, giving Meyer the fifth-place finish.

"Leo has been a great leader on our team," said Mattoon Green Wave head coach Brett Porter. "He was the captain of our team and was able to tell the others what to expect at various levels of competition. He has the ability to be relaxed before wrestling, but has been one of the most aggressive 'big guys' I have had the pleasure to coach. I am going to miss seeing him out there."

Blackburn opened the tournament, wrestling at 145 pounds, with two decision victories, topping Montini freshman Santino Tenuta 9-3 in the opening round and Lemont's Johnny O'Connor 7-6. A pinfall loss to eventual state champion Kannon Webster, put him in the semifinal rounds of the wrestlebacks. Blackburn downed Crete Monee's Josyah Holland by pinfall in 3:58 to advance to finals. Blackburn finished fourth, losing to Antioch's Caleb Nobiling 5-3 in the third-place match.

At 138 pounds, Capitosti lost an opening round match to Washington's Eli Gonzalez by a 5-2 decision. He rolled through the wrestlebacks, downing three opponents by pinfall — Chicago Marian Catholic's Joey Baranski (11-5), Wheeling's Patrick Tinsley (5-3) and Mahomet-Seymour's Donovan Lewis (11-4). He lost to Antioch's Anthony Streib by 7-3 decision to set up the fifth-place match, in which he was topped by Bloomington's Dylan Watts 1-0

"I wrestled Dylan at the sectional final and I knew it would be rough," said Capitosti. "I knew it would be a war. He earned the win on an escape in the second period. I had some opportunities to score, tie it up and even take the lead in the third, but failed each time.

"Endurance played a big factor in my five matches. You had to be in good condition. I got tired in each match, but my hard work in practice paid off and I was used to being in tough situations, just like those matches at state."

Shelbyville takes two medals

Shelbyville's Will Fox (160 pounds) and Calvin Miller (126 pounds) finished their careers with sixth-place medals in their weight classes.

Fox won his first round match and his quarterfinal match, earning a sudden victory over Lena-Winslow's Jared Dvorak, beating, 5-4, in the preliminary round. He then beat Deer Creek-Mackinaw's Gage Sweckard, 8-4. He lost the next three matches, including by pin to Woodstock Marian's Max Astacio in the fifth-place match.

"I got the first point of the match with a takedown and felt like I was controlling the match," said Fox of the fifth place match. "I got the wind knocked out of me in the match, but it was great to earn a medal. When the post season was approaching, I was determined to make it to state. I knew I could place at state. I just had to go and do it."

Miller faced Rockridge's Jude Finch twice, losing his opening round match 9-7. He would later face him in the semifinal wrestle back round ,losing a 7-3 decision. In the fifth place match, he was topped by Newman's Brady Grennan 3-1.

When he entered the wrestleback rounds, he posted three consecutive victories, all of which were earned by decision. He beat Tolono Unity's Hunter Shike (5-0), Tremont's Bowden Delaney (2-0) and Oakwood's Pedro Rangel (5-1) in consecutive matches to battle his way back into medal contention.

"He was so focused and determined all year," Shelbyville assistant coach Bill Duckett said of Miller. "He worked very hard to get here."

