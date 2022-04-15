Five things to know about H&R Wrestler of the Year Mattoon's Kiefer Duncan

MATTOON — Mattoon wrestler Kiefer Duncan was looking to make some history in his senior season.

But things got off to a rocky start.

It might have been first match rustiness or underestimating an opponent, but Duncan started off the season with loss against Edwardsville's Drew Landau in his first match of a season in which Duncan was trying to become the first Green Wave wrestler to advance to four consecutive state tournaments and he had eyes on being the first state wrestling champion for Mattoon.

"It wasn't looking very good but I had to stay focused," Duncan said. "I was winning the whole match but he came back and beat me."

From then on though, losses were few and far between for Duncan. He finished the season 43-3. Although the wins mounted up, that first lost stuck with him and he was able to avenge it later in the season, beating Landau 5-2 at the Danville Tournament.

"It was an awesome feeling," Duncan said. "I wanted that match, I think, a little more than he wanted that match because he knew the first time he beat me was a fluke. It felt pretty good."

Ultimately, Duncan finished his senior campaign with a third-place medal at the Class 2A state tournament. Duncan was the top finisher in a group of six Mattoon wrestlers to make it to state that also included senior Brady Foster (113 pounds), sophomore Korbin Bateman (126), sophomore Aidan Blackburn (152), senior Aidan Spurgeon (195) and junior Leo Meyer (220).

Duncan, the H&R Wrestler of the Year, and is the fifth Green Wave wrestler to win the award, joining Trevor Edwards (2017), Mark Filipiak (1986), Jim Smith (1980) and Dave McDowell (1971).

Best season

The Green Wave set program records by sending six wrestlers to the state tournament and set another record with three medalists (third for Duncan, fourth for Bateman and sixth for Meyer).

"It was so fun at state. We had fun but when it was time to take care of business, we took care of business," Duncan said. "It kept my mind off of being nervous and I was really able to take all of it in and enjoy the last ride."

Duncan's experience and work ethic set the standard in the wrestling room.

"Those guys are amazing and I loved leading them. As a whole and as a team, we grew really close together," Duncan said. "It was great seeing my guys win and seeing success come from them. They were in the room battling me every day and making me better. It is so great to see them succeed as well."

Regrouping

After losing in his championship semifinal match at state, Duncan had to quickly regroup and wrestle again for third place. His opponent, Rochelle's Caleb Nadig, was a familiar one — Duncan had defeated him earlier in the second round, 5-2. The third-place match was even and scoreless for two periods until Duncan seized an opportunity and broke Nadiq's hold, scoring the only point of the match to win 1-0.

"I knew at this level, it was going to be tough. I wanted to go out and prove that me beating him the first time wasn't anything and that I could do it again," Duncan said. "My emotions for that match were high because we knew each other really well. I was excited, but I knew he knew me as a wrestler. I stayed focused on my game plan and I stayed smart. I was able to get the job done."

Honest opinion

Mattoon head wrestling coach Brett Porter is the H&R's Area Coach of the Year this season and he and Duncan forged a strong relationship based on complete honesty.

"Coach Porter is awesome. He is real with me. I will ask him what his thoughts are on a move or how he sees this match going. If he thinks it is going to be a battle, he will tell me it is going to be a battle," Duncan said. "He and (assistant coach Devin Patterson) helped me in cleaning up my technique. They made sure I was getting the proper training to be able to compete. I wouldn't be near the wrestler I am today without them."

Porter saw Duncan become more a vocal leader in the wrestling room his senior season.

"From his freshman year to his senior season, I think it was (Kiefer's) work ethic that changed. It was his maturity that you could see in the room this year," Porter said. "He is one of those kids that is a mat rat. He is always on the mat and finding somewhere to go. This year, you saw him working with a purpose and making sure he did everything he needed to do to prepare."

Senior class

Along with Kiefer, seniors Brady Foster (113) and Aidan Spurgeon (195) also advanced to the state tournament. Foster (36-3) made his third state appearance and he finished second at last season's Illinois Wrestling Coaches Association state meet. Spurgeon, an all-state football player for the Green Wave, returned to wrestling for the first time in high school.

"I had so much wrestling with Brady. I know state didn't go the way he wanted it to but he made state three times and he had a great year and just had a bad day on the wrong day," Duncan said. "Aidan was awesome this year and I wish we would have been able to have him longer. It is hard to come back for one year and do what he did. We knew he was good but we didn't see it coming. It shows how much hard work can get you. I'm proud of both of those guys."

