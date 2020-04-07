Herald & Review All-Area Wrestling for the 2019-20 season

Check out this season's selections for the all-area team.
106 pounds -- Calvin Miller, Fr., Shelbyville
113 pounds -- Shaundell Watson, Fr., MacArthur
120 pounds -- Cameron Lee, Jr., MacArthur
126 pounds -- Tristin Garrett, Sr., Mount Zion
132 pounds -- Austin McConaha, Sr., Monticello
138 pounds -- Ethan O'Linc, Sr. Monticello
145 pounds -- Billy Tucker, Sr., MacArthur
152 pounds -- Lukas Eagle, Sr., Mount Zion
160 pounds -- Makail Stanley, Sr., Argenta-Oreana
170 pounds -- Caden Owens, Sr., Mount Zion
182 pounds -- Matt Kerr, Sr., Monticello
195 pounds -- Brayden Doyle, Sr., Charleston
220 pounds -- Adam Maxwell, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham
285 pounds -- Ethan Badon, Fr., MacArthur
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
