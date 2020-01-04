IHSA wrestling rule changes make advancing more difficult for Class 1A schools

"Ethan and Matt are doing really well. They are on top of the leaderboard as far as the season stats go and they are the top dogs that we count on in each meet," Moore said. "They were both named captains (along with Collin Jones and Austin McConaha) by their teammates."

Jones, who wrestles at 152 pounds, is stepping into the spotlight this season.

"Collin has been in one of those supporting roles the past couple of years. This year, he is one of the most stable point-getters for us and he started off the season 10-0 against some decent competition. He was taking care of business and we have come to rely on him," Moore said.

McConaha, who has wrestled at 132 and 138 pounds, was new to the program last season after transferring from St. Joseph-Ogden and has now made the jump to team captain.

"Last year, Austin was working on fitting in and finding his place and now he is developing into a good leader on top of having good wrestling skills," Moore said.

Adam Ripper, who can alternate weight classes at 182 and 195 pounds with Kerr, is another senior that could find some heat in the postseason and, for Moore, the key is to keep up their offensive performances on the mat.

"Along with Ethan and Matt, Austin Ripper has a really good shot. Collin has a chance and I know he has the skill based on years past," Moore said. "They are going out there and wrestling aggressively. That is something we stress in going out and be more aggressive and not wait to see what is going to happen. Create your own offense and they are doing a much better job of that this year."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to kick off your morning with the latest in sports? Our Starting Lineup email delivered Monday - Friday at 7 a.m. is for you! Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.