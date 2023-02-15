CHAMPAIGN — The IHSA State Wrestling Tournament will open in Champaign on Thursday with, for the first time, Lutheran School Association wrestlers in the field, and a wrestler from Shelbyville looking for hardware.

LSA began a program this season under first-year coach Zach Whitsel, and had two wrestlers advance to state — freshmen twins Clinton and Garrett VerHeecke. They'll join six other first-time wrestlers at state from the Decatur area.

Whitsel, who had wrestled for the Argenta-Oreana program under Hall of Fame coach Gary Cook, said he got a call from Cook telling him LSA was looking to start a program. Whitsel had just finished a season as a volunteer assistant coach for the Millikin wrestling team — he had been a member of the Big Blue wrestling team from 2015 to 2017.

"I sat down with Coach Cook and (LSA Athletic Director Kurt Younghouse) and told him my vision on the program," Whitsel said. "I only expected to have maybe four kids come out. We ended up with eight hard-working kids."

The VerHeeckes were dominant all season. Clinton, at 113 pounds, is 44-1. Garrett, at 120 pounds, is 40-4.

Clinton VerHeecke took second at the Class 1A Clinton Sectional — he suffered his only loss this season in the finals to Farmington's Keygan Jennings — and will face Dixon junior Ayden Rowley (24-10) in the first round at the state tournament.

Garrett VerHeecke placed third at Clinton, losing in the semifinals then dominating his final two matches. He'll go up against West Chicago Wheaton Academy freshman Lincoln Hoger (28-5) in the first round.

Other first-time wrestlers at state this year are Clinton's Cayden Poole, a sophomore wrestling in the 132-pound weight class, and senior Will Winter, wrestling in the 145-pound weight class; Lincoln senior Isaac Decker (132 pounds); and Shelbyville's Will Fox (160 pounds), Kaz Fox (145 pounds) and Bodee Fathauer (120 pounds).

One wrestler who has plenty of state experience is Shelbyville senior Calvin Miller, who is making his third appearance at the state tournament. Miller made it at 106 pounds as a freshman. There was no state meet because of COVID in Miller's sophomore year, but last year Miller won 49 matches and won regional and sectional titles on his way to a third-place finish at state at 120 pounds.

This year, Miller (24-6) is wrestling at 126 pounds. He lost a tough 2-1 decision to eventual champion Brandon Green Jr. of Roxana at sectionals, but then cruised to a third-place finish. He'll face Rockridge sophomore Jude Finch (40-4) in the first round at state.

Another wrestler with state experience is Warrensburg-Latham's Logan Roberts. Last year, as a member of the MacArthur wrestling team, Roberts advanced to state as a freshman. Now at Warrensburg, Roberts is 37-6 this season and facing Amboy freshman Landon Blanton (40-9) in the first round.

Action begins Thursday with 1A preliminary matches at noon followed by 2A at about 2:15 p.m. and 3A at approximately 4:30 p.m. Quarterfinals in 1A and 2A start at 6:45 p.m.

On Friday, 3A quarterfinals are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and will be followed by wrestle-backs. Semifinals in all classes are set for 7 p.m.

Third-place and fifth-place matches begin at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Grand March of Finalists is at 5:30 p.m. with championship matches at 6.

Mattoon has five

Even without last year's third-place finisher Kiefer Duncan, the Mattoon wrestling program has had another strong season and is returning to the state tournament with five wrestlers competing.

Of the five Mattoon wrestlers who advanced to state this season out of the Class 2A Highland Sectional, four experienced state last season as part of the nine Green Wave wrestlers who made state — Korbin Bateman, Ben Capitosti, Aidan Blackburn and Leo Meyer. New this year is freshman Tristan Porter.

Both Bateman and Meyer advanced to semifinals last season, with Bateman taking fourth in state at 126 pounds — the highest finish ever for a Mattoon sophomore at state — and Meyer placing sixth at 220 pounds.

This year, Bateman is a junior competing at 126 pounds. He went 45-2 this season. He lost in the second round of sectionals, but powered through wrestlebacks with four straight dominating performances to take third place. He'll face a tough opponent in Crystal Lake Central senior Greco Rendon (28-9) in the first round at state.

Meyer, a senior, also had an impressive season, again at 220, going 43-5. He reached the semifinals before falling to the eventual champion, then won two matches to take third at sectionals. He'll face LaSalle senior Connor Lorden (35-2) in the first round.

Capitosti (40-7), a sophomore, advanced to state for the second time in two seasons with a second-place finish at 138 pounds at sectionals, losing a 5-4 decision in the finals. He'll face Washington junior Eli Gonzalez (28-16) in the first round

Blackburn (38-6), a junior, made it back to state by taking third at 145 pounds at sectionals. He'll face Lombard Montini freshman Santino Tenuta (21-6) in the first round.

Porter (33-12) won three matches in wrestlebacks at 113 pounds to take fourth at sectionals. Porter will also have a Montini opponent in the first round — undefeated junior Ben Dunne (16-0).

