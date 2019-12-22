MacArthur wrestling wins Clinton Holiday Tournament

Lee, who wrestled at 106-pounds last season moved to 120-pounds to begin the season, has had some challenging matches. He competed at 113-pounds at Clinton.

"Cam has had a slow start this season but he is coming around. He had some early losses and I think making the adjustment to 120-pounds caused that," Jackson said. "His takedowns were much more aggressive and I think he has some room to get better this season."

MacArthur freshmen Watson and Ricardo Hibard surprised with second-place finishes.

"Since his first day, Shaundell and I have hit it off and you could tell he is going to be special and really coachable and he has been just that," Jackson said. "He does exactly everything the coaches tell him to do, on the mat, at home and in the classroom. I'm excited for what the future would be because he is a really tall 106-pounder.

"Ricardo has also been a surprise as a freshman. He transferred from Clinton and has some great potential."

Dorsey, a senior, picked up the third MacArthur second-place finish after spending some time away from wrestling.