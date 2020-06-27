MacArthur's Kamaria Emery hopes to compete in the IHSA's first girls state wrestling tournament

Emery found wrestling in the sixth grade when Jackson demonstrated the spots at Hope Academy and she took part in his wrestling boot camps in middle school.

"At first, I wasn't really thinking about getting into it but as I got the sport I wanted to try it out and see if I was good or not. I was hoping I was going to be good and gave it a try. Ever since then I have really liked the sport and it is very fun," Emery said. "I think is is important to have a girls tournament. There are many girls that love this sport and they want to be able to compete too."

Emery fields a million questions when people discover she is a wrestler.

"I get reactions all the time and people think of me like I am the strongest girls at the school but it is not really like that. They just ask me a ton of questions. They say, 'Is that hard?' and 'How did you get on the wrestling team? I try to give them the truest answer I can give them," she said.

Emery said she loves the team aspect of wrestling and has earned the respect of the team.