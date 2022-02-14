MacArthur's Logan Roberts becomes first freshman wrestler to make state tournament in program history

DECATUR — Although he weighs just about 106 pounds, MacArthur wrestler Logan Roberts made a big splash at the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Sectional on Saturday.

Roberts became the first MacArthur freshman wrestler to advance to the Class 2A state tournament in the program's history, finishing in 4th place at 106 pounds.

"We are excited about what that means for our future," MacArthur coach Alvin Jackson said. "With Logan's brother (Kaden Roberts) coming up, he will be right there. It makes for an exciting wrestling room."

Roberts advanced to sectionals as regional champion and was undefeated at 21-0. Roberts suffered his first loss of the season in a semifinal match to Caden Halton of Mahomet-Seymour and then battled back to state through the wrestlebacks.

He qualified for state with a victory over Abram Rader of Normal West with a pin at 5:10 but fell to Bradley Ruckman of Bethalto Civic Memorial with a pin at 35 seconds in the third-place match.

"It makes me feel like I have actually accomplished something. It didn't go as planned, but making it to state is pretty cool," Roberts said. "My first loss was all right because that kid was very good. In my second match, I slipped up and I think I could have won."

Roberts (23-2) has been wrestling with his twin brother Kaden since they were about six. Kaden Roberts also qualified to sectionals at 113 pounds and made it to one match away from state, losing by decision to Cordaro Sims of Urbana, 8-4. Their Generals teammate Shaundel Watson advanced to round two of the consolation bracket at 145 pounds on Saturday.

"During practice, if (Kaden and I) go head-to-head, he can beat me and I can beat him. We get mad at each other but we just have love for each other," Logan Roberts said. "I would have liked to see both of us make it and I hope we can both place the next three years. That would be a nice thing."

The jump from regular-season competition to the sectional level where experienced opponents could be three years old, could be a challenge for a freshman wrestler.

"We call it 'freshman-itis" and we talked about getting to this big stage and how he would handle it," Jackson said. "(Logan and his brother) have wrestled hundreds of matches and that helps them with these types of situations."

Roberts' maturity and focus are beyond his years and he will be focused on squeezing some more improvement in before the state tournament.

"When I first started, I really didn't want to do the sport, but whenever I got older, I understood what you are supposed to do. It is your mindset that either keeps you from doing things or pushes you forward," Roberts said. "You want to win all the time but it doesn't go that way all the time. That means I've to go train and train and train and keep going."

It is a short turnaround for Roberts, who will take to the mat at the State Farm Center on Thursday for opening-round matches against Aurora's Deven Casey (28-6).

"It's going to be crazy wrestling there and I'm going to have to push myself to train," Roberts said. "I hope to get a couple wins. Even if I lose, it will be all right. I just want them all to be close matches."

Others advancing to state

At the Class 1A Stanford Olympia Sectional, Clinton's Trevor Willis advanced to state with a third-place finish at 152 pounds.

At the Class 1A Vandalia Sectional, wrestlers from Mount Zion, Taylorville, Effingham and Shelbyville advanced to the state tournament.

At 120 pounds, Shelbyville's Calvin Miller was sectional champion. Miller (47-2) defeated Auburn's Gage Lopez with a pin at 2:37 to win the title. The Rams junior is the No. 1 seeded wrestler at state in 1A at 120 pounds.

Mount Zion's Tanner Garrett advanced with a fourth-place finish at 126 pounds. Braves senior Lawrence Trimble also advanced with a fourth-place finish at 160 pounds.

Taylorville's Gage Rusher moved on to state with a fourth-place finish at 138 pounds and teammate William Blue finished fourth at 195 pounds.

Effingham's Jon Perry advanced at 152 pounds with a third-place finish.

