MacArthur's Logan Roberts wins a title plus 5 other takeaways from wrestling regionals

DECATUR — MacArthur's Alvin Jackson had trouble believing his luck.

Without a strong feeder system for middle school wrestlers, the long-time Generals coach always has a challenge in recruiting grapplers for his team.

So when freshmen brothers Logan Roberts and Kaden Roberts joined the Generals, their experience on the mat made them leaders in the wrestling room from the very start.

"They have a ton of experience. They both have over 300 matches. I wrestled in college and I don't think I have 300 matches in my career," Jackson said. "Having kids with two or three years of experience means so much for me. We just don't get that and I usually have to nurture these kids from the beginning on how to put on a wrestling singlet."

Now the twin Roberts brothers are heading to sectionals after Logan became regional champion at 106 pounds during Saturday's Class 2A Mount Vernon regional. Kaden finished second at 113 pounds, joining junior teammate Shaundel Watson who advanced to sectionals at 145 pounds with a second-place finish.

Logan and Kade wrestled in Mount Zion's youth programs as well as in Champaign before coming to MacArthur.

"Their energy in the wrestling room has been great. They helped a lot of the younger kids in the room," Jackson said. "They are freshmen but they have the work ethic and the tenacity with a winning attitude. The other kids can see it and the intensity that those kids wrestle with."

Logan Roberts is undefeated this season at 20-0 and he also became the second MacArthur wrestler under Jackson's leadership to win a title at Chatham Glenwood's Titan Invitational. Kaden is 15-6 on the season, wrestling many matches up at 120 pounds.

Watson, along with junior Ethan Badon, served as captains of the team, which was 6-3 in dual competitions this season.

"Ethan and Shaundel have kept the room energized. We've been out with COVID, we've been out with snow," Jackson said. "Through it all, the group has been easy to coach and they are ready to get back at it."

The three Generals are heading to the 2A Mahomet-Seymour Sectional on Friday and Saturday, with a top-four finish earning them a trip to the state tournament that runs Thurs.-Sat. Feb. 17-19 at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

"Logan has our best shot for sure. He is a kid that hates to lose and we can say that without ever seeing him lose. That's how focused he is," Jackson said. "If you are not laser focused at sectionals, you are going to get your butt beat. Everyone knows it is game over if you lose. Logan will have a target on his back because he is undefeated. If he can handle the pressure, that will be the difference if he goes to state."

Here are some other takeaways from regionals:

Garrett, Tremble champs for Braves

This season, Mount Zion head wrestling coach Dave Klemm had his young Braves wrestling looking past their records.

"We are getting them to not look so much as wins and losses. We are looking at improvement, especially with the young wrestlers and I'm proud of them for that," Klemm said.

The Braves demonstrated their improvement this season at the Class 1A Jacksonville Routt Regional on Saturday, sending eight wrestlers to sectionals.

"I'm really proud of the kids and I thought we did really well. We have a young team and we had seven, in the finals which I'm very excited about," Klemm said. "The young kids are buying in and getting better."

Junior Tanner Garrett (24-7) and senior Lawrence Trimble (31-9) were regional champions at 126 pounds and 160 pounds, respectively. Garrett won his semifinal round match against Harrison Hunter of Pittsfield with a pin in 14 seconds.

"Tanner hit the guy with a fireman's carry and that ended it quickly. They don't always end up that way so you take whatever that comes to you," Klemm said. "Tanner was a sectional qualifier two years ago as a freshman and then last year with the whole COVID thing, it set everything back. He's living up to expectations and he's doing really well."

Trimble won with a 9-0 victory in the championship match against Seth Kenter from Litchfield.

"Lawrence is working really hard and I'm really happy for him," Klemm said. "He wrestled really sound in the championship and didn't make any mistakes. He kept the pressure on and kept scoring points. It was a convincing win."

Also advancing to Friday and Saturday's Class 1A Vandalia Sectional were Mason Gray (second at 106), Brendan Reid (third at 113), Bradley Wilson (second 120), Harrison Wetter (second at 152), Remington Hiser (second at 220) and Aiden Ledbetter (second at 220).

"That sectionals is going to be tough for us and that is a whole other level," Klemm said. "We have seen a lot of these competitors because we have gone to tournament in the south. We have a good idea of who is there and we will try to get some guys to the state tournament."

Family connections

While Alvin Jackson will be focused on his Generals squad this weekend, he'll be checking his phone for updates from Mount Zion's sectional as his regional-title-winning grandson Lawrence Trimble will be in action looking to qualify for state.

"I was so excited for him and we were texting throughout the day at regionals," Jackson said. "I was giving him some words of encouragement to get to the top of that podium."

Trimble is planning on going to Eastern Illinois University for pre-med after graduating from Mount Zion.

"Lawrence got a late start into wrestling and he's blossoming late. Saturday was his first tournament championship," Jackson said. "He's a brilliant kid and he is super responsible."

Mattoon advances 9

Although they brought only 10 wrestlers to their Class 2A Mount Vernon Regional, Mattoon advanced nine to sectionals -- including six regional champions -- and finished in second-place overall as a team on Saturday.

"We knew it was going to be pretty hard to win regionals. We got nine out of the 10 guys through, which is a great accomplishment for the team," Mattoon head coach Brett Porter said. "That last round, all six of our finalists won so we had a great last round."

Regional champions for the Green Wave included Brady Foster (113 pounds), Korbin Bateman (126), Mick Porter (138), Kiefer Duncan (145), Aiden Spurgeon (195) and Leo Meyer (220). Also advancing to sectionals were Isaiah Woolcot (third at 106), Ben Capitosti (third at 132) and Aiden Blackburn (third at 152).

Porter wins in last seconds

Porter, a senior, snatched the championship with a last second victory, 4-3, against Bradden Davis from Mount Vernon.

"Mick came through in the last moment and energized everybody. He was down by a point on the bottom. He was able to tie it up and reversed (Davis) and put him on his back," Brett Porter said. "It was an excellent match for him in the finals. He sparked the whole team."

Seniors Foster and Duncan will be favorites to advance to state at the Mahomet-Seymour Sectional on Friday and Saturday. Foster was second at last season's Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state tournament at 106 pounds and Duncan is a three-time state qualifier.

"I think for Brady and Kiefer it was business as usual. We have great leadership with our seniors and they run the show and push each other," Brett Porter said. "We always set our goals to get four guys through to state and I think we have a chance at each of our weight classes. We try not to look don't look too far ahead."

Also moving on

Also advancing to sectionals from the Class 1A Olney Richland County Regional were Shelbyville's Calvin Miller, who was regional champion at 120 pounds. Teammates Kaz Fox (third at 132) and Will Fox (second at 145) also advanced.

Jon Perry, regional champion at 152 pounds and Kaiden Steward (third at 106) advanced for Effingham. Monticello's Jaxon Trent was regional champion at 138 pounds, while teammates Cal Spence (third at 152) and Kaleb Reid (third at 160 pounds) also advanced.

At the Class 1A Jacksonville Routt Regional, Warrensburg-Latham had five wrestlers advance, including Alec Murray (second at 126), Karter Hild (second at 132), Vincent Fiore (second at 138), Mason Hawkins (third at 170), and Walker Allen (third at 195).

Taylorville's Gage Rusher and William Blue were regional champions at 138 and 195 pounds, respectively.

At the 2A Mount Vernon Regional Charleston's Josh Wiley (170) and Eisenhower's Antonio Webb (285) also advanced.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.