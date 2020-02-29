Mattoon wrestling falls to Lemont in state team quarterfinals

BLOOMINGTON -- Mattoon's wrestling team set new heights for the program this season and for Green Wave coach Brett Porter, the squad was something different for the long-time coach.

"Every year is different but to see the growth that this team has done is one of my proudest years. We just have a great group of kids and when they feed off each other and when they are able to put together great practices and reach their goals, it is a success," Porter said.

Mattoon advanced to the Class 2A state dual tournament quarterfinals for the first time in program history after defeating Troy Triad, 42-30, in Tuesday's sectionals. The Green Wave faced a strong Lemont team and lost 58-7 on Saturday at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Porter knew defeating Lemont was going to be a long shot.

"I'm really proud of our guys today. Lemont out gunned us in pretty much every weight class and we knew what we were getting into when we got started," Porter said. "They are a very talented and very strong team that we faced. We set our goals to win four matches against that team. We were only to come away with two but I was pleased with the way the kids performed and how they finished the season."

