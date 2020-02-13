Mattoon wrestling remains hungry amid season that has already exceeded expectations

“There are a lot of guys who were really close to the same weight,” Porter said. “We wanted to make sure we could fill our roster in the right spots and get our kids in the weights where they’d be the most successful. It took a while for us to get the lineup set the way we want it.”

The surprise, though, that lends credibility to the idea of Mattoon sending six wrestlers to state has been Brady Foster, a sophomore who won an individual regional title at 106 pounds last week. He moved to Mattoon this year and joined the team after not even wrestling as a freshman. He slid in to the spot Haney occupied a year ago and has lost one match all year.

“He’s kind of a sleeper in the state,” Porter said. “He’s got a great shot at making it to state.”

Foster’s steadiness at the lightest weight class helped Porter find the ideal lineup without too much early-season tinkering. Every returning qualifier came in heavier, leaving Porter with some decisions to make. Wright entered the year over 140 pounds after wrestling in the 113-pound class last year, but dropped to 120. He enters sectionals with a 19-8 record.

“We just kind of knew, given where our lineup was,” Porter said. “we had to get him down to a weight where he’d be the most competitive.”