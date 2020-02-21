Monticello wrestling's Ethan O'Linc and Austin McConaha still alive in state tournament wrestlebacks

In McConaha's four years of high school wrestling he's experienced just about everything a wrestler could.

The Monticello senior qualified for the state tournament at 113 pounds as a freshman but then couldn't compete in regionals as a sophomore because of an injury. His trip through the postseason as a junior ended painfully close to state in the blood round of sectionals. This year it was all about state for McConaha.

"His biggest goal this year was to make it back to state because he had been here before and he knew what it was all about and he was a little bit short last year," Monticello coach Andy Moore said "But as soon as he qualified, he was never satisfied and he's going to fight. He's a competitor and he always going to be striving for more and more."

Moore credited McConaha's success this season to his increased aggressiveness on the mat.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"Austin's done such a better job of not just trying to control matches and keeping kids from scoring, he is being the aggressor and going at them a lot more with his offense which keeps his opponents on their defense more so. He's done a tremendous job on improving the things he was already good at," Moore said.