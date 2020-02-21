Monticello wrestling's Ethan O'Linc and Austin McConaha still alive in state tournament wrestlebacks

CHAMPAIGN — The trip through the Class 1A 138-pound wrestlebacks on Friday for Monticello's Ethan O'Linc was like walking on thin ice.
After losing in the quarterfinals on Thursday at the IHSA State Wrestilng Tournament, O'Linc faced a potential elimination match against Adell Gamboa from Reed-Custer at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
"I felt like I'm walking on thin ice and I've got to find all the stronger spots to get across and find the podium," O'Linc said.
The senior found those safe places as he pinned Gamboa at the 3:14 mark.
"I couldn't just end my season there and I had to keep pushing ahead. I've got to place this year in my last season," O'Linc said.
O'Linc is joined by his Sages teammate Austin McConaha, who will compete in the wrestleback semifinals at 132 pounds on Saturday after losing a 12-3 major decision to Ethen Doty from West Carroll in the championship semifinals. McConaha has already secured at least a top-six finish by advancing to the semifinals.
"I'm excited for him to be able to place this season," O'Linc said. "We want to stay in this tournament the same length of time and we don't want either of us to get knocked out."
In McConaha's four years of high school wrestling he's experienced just about everything a wrestler could.
The Monticello senior qualified for the state tournament at 113 pounds as a freshman but then couldn't compete in regionals as a sophomore because of an injury. His trip through the postseason as a junior ended painfully close to state in the blood round of sectionals. This year it was all about state for McConaha.
"His biggest goal this year was to make it back to state because he had been here before and he knew what it was all about and he was a little bit short last year," Monticello coach Andy Moore said "But as soon as he qualified, he was never satisfied and he's going to fight. He's a competitor and he always going to be striving for more and more."
Moore credited McConaha's success this season to his increased aggressiveness on the mat.
"Austin's done such a better job of not just trying to control matches and keeping kids from scoring, he is being the aggressor and going at them a lot more with his offense which keeps his opponents on their defense more so. He's done a tremendous job on improving the things he was already good at," Moore said.
O'Linc (40-11) will face Will Rude of Newman in the wrestleback quarterfinals while McConaha (45-13) will face in the wrestleback semis the winner of the match between Billy Tay of Ridgeview and Marey Roby from Lena-Winslow
Mount Zion's Eagle falls in semis
Mount Zion's Lukas Eagle will be shooting for a third-place finish in the Class 1A 152-pound wrestlebacks on Saturday. Eagle fell to Jack Patting from Alleman in a 3-2 decision in the championship semifinals Friday.
Both wrestlers were scoreless in the first period and Patting took a 1-0 at the end of the second period. Eagle tried to close the gap in the final seconds of the match but ran out of time.
"I just couldn't get to my offense. I've got to put it behind me and come back out tomorrow," Eagle said.
Eagle stuck to his game plan throughout.
"We knew exactly what he was going to do and (Lukas') game plan was true and we were right there but we came up a little short. That was a close one for us; that was a tough one," Mount Zion coach Dave Klemm said. "We've got to regroup and refocus and win two and get third at that award ceremony."
Eagle is guaranteed at least a top-six finish by reaching the championship semifinals and will face the winner of the match between Curtis Green of Westmont and Michael Carpenter from Toledo Cumberland.
