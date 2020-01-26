PREPS NOTEBOOK: Warrensburg-Latham wrestler Adam Maxwell records 100th career victory

"Adam is more than capable of winning a state medal and placing very high this season and he leads the team with his actions and the guys look up to him," Lee said.

Along with Maxwell, wrestlers Joey Fiore (160 pounds) and Parker Hopkins (125 pounds) will be vying for a trip to the Class 1A state tournament.

"Joey has a good shot at qualifying," Lee said. "He is really good on his feet and he's tough in all positions, but the biggest thing is his conditioning. He doesn't tire out and wins a lot of his matches in the third period. He's still a little bit young as a junior and he is really coming into his game.

"Parker is 27-9 and he's been having a good year, too. He's in a loaded weight class at 126 but he has a shot of getting to state as well."

Lee is in his second year at Warrensburg after leaving Litchfield in 2018. This season, the program has reestablished the middle school program and hopes to build up its numbers in the coming seasons.