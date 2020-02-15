SECTIONAL WRESTLING: MacArthur sending multiple wrestlers to state for first time in coach Alvin Jackson's 13 years

MASCOUTAH — Billy Tucker understood the weight of the moment. Not just for himself, but his team.
He flexed and hollered as he bounded off the mat, a victor by 12-1 decision over Mahomet-Seymour’s Chance Decker in the 145-pound semifinals at Saturday’s Class 2A sectional at Mascoutah. He was going to state. And for the first time in coach Alvin Jackson’s 13 years, MacArthur is sending multiple wrestlers to state. Later in the day, Tucker became his first sectional champion when he came back to defeat Lincoln’s Austin O’Donoghue 9-7 in overtime, moving to 28-3 this year.
“It’s special. It’s my senior year, a good way to go out,” Tucker said. “A memorable moment and big for our program.”
He’s accompanied by Cameron Lee, who finished fourth in the 120-pound bracket after losing to Mattoon’s Rick Wright 13-0. It’s Lee’s second straight trip to state.
Jackson, though, says there’s little similarity between Lee a year ago and now. Lee even agrees. A defense-first wrestler his first two years, he has expanded his offensive moves and comes loaded with aggressiveness.
“I used to not shoot (takedowns) a lot,” Lee said. “Now, I shoot a lot more.”
Per Jackson, there’s even a difference between Lee last week and this week: a re-ignited consistency that eschewed him much of the year and new move.
“His energy was depleted,” Jackson said. “He was getting to a stage where he was burning out, like me might be doing too much. I think that motivated him. We were hoping that would motivate him. Once it got back in this ambiance, a light came on.
“I told him, ‘You have a gas tank that’s never empty. I’ve never seen you dead tired. Be dead tired. He realized it and even said that to me the other day.”
A 7-2 semifinal loss to Champaign Central’s Carter Hall knocked Lee into wrestlebacks, needing to beat Normal West’s Tyler Mackin to get back to state. He led 4-1 after two periods, but couldn’t hold on. In overtime, he locked in and took down Mackin in the first 30 seconds.
“His first two takedowns in this match came from a move I showed him this week – blocking the ankle, pulling it parallel to the body, getting his hips up in a tripod to hold position,” Jackson said. “You can rotate your hips around and get a takedown.”
Elsewhere, MacArthur’s other three wrestlers – Shaundell Watson (113), Carson Williams (220) and Ethan Badon (295) – did not make the top four. Watson and Williams won one wrestleback match.
Eisenhower’s Brayden Hall-Sanders (106), Isaiah Hayes (132) Sam Ball (182) and Antonio Webb (220) each lost twice before reaching the wrestlebacks semifinals.
Four advance from Mattoon
Kiefer Duncan, amid a sudden struggle where neither he nor Jacksonville’s Tim Welsh could get or keep the other on the ground, knew he had time on his side.
Four minutes had passed since he had posted his only two points of the match with a first-period takedown. Duncan decided he could ride out a 2-1 lead in the third period of the 132-pound sectional semifinals and win by decision.
Just survive. Play defense. Keep moving. Hips high, head up.
“Act busy,” Duncan said. “Make the refs think you’re doing something.”
Never mind that had already been called for stalling once before during the tournament.
The final 60 seconds moved like a glacier. Duncan did, though, survive. It won him a trip to state.
“It felt like the longest match I’ve been through,” Duncan said, grinning.
Duncan (32-5) was the first of four Mattoon wrestlers to qualify for state, and the sole top-two placer. He lost to Civic Memorial’s Caleb Tyus 16-5 in the championship bout. Mattoon sent its entire 11-man team to sectionals, and ended with three top-three finishes. The Green Wave reached their four-qualifier standard, an expected development at this point.
“All that was going through my mind was that I had to make it back,” Duncan said.
It’s Duncan’s second trip to state after going last year as a freshman. Joining him from Mattoon are two other previous qualifiers and one first-timer. Sophomore Brady Foster (106) placed third after defeating Normal West’s Matt Bicknell 17-1 by technical fall. Junior Rick Wright (120) beat Decatur MacArthur’s Cameron Lee 13-0 by major decision to place third. Sophomore Jeremiah Jones (138) placed fourth. No other school had more than four qualifiers.
Mattoon nearly had a fifth. Hayden Stanley (152), seeking his fourth straight appearance at state, lost in overtime in the blood round. He led Mascoutah’s Chase Overton 3-1 after two periods, but was called for a foul with 11 seconds left that tied the score 3-3. Overton took him down 35 seconds into overtime for a 5-3 win by decision. The call drew the ire of Mattoon coach Brett Porter, who on his way off the mat, said to everyone and no one, “Gotta let the kids wrestle” amid clamor from disgruntled Mattoon fans in the balcony above.
“We knew it would take an exceptional effort for Hayden to make it to state,” Porter said. “He came back from a broken hand, and that’s really hard to do. It shows how hard he worked to get back to that level.”
Coby Haney (113), Logan Blackburn (126), Stewart Druin (145), Gavin Jones (160), Kyus Root (170) and Leo Meyer lost in either the blood round or earlier in wresltebacks.
“A couple of our guys picked a bad day to have a bad day,” Porter said. “But we can’t be upset about having four guys…We had a lot of guys who had a real exceptional day too.”
Foster had lost one match all season entering sectionals, but fell to Morton’s Connor Kidd 8-4 in overtime in his first one Friday night. The rare defeat lit something inside of him. He defeated his first two wrestleback opponents by pinning them in the first period. An unsuspecting Brayden Hall-Sanders of Decatur Eisenhower ran into a self-described “man on a mission.” Foster pinned him in 14 seconds. He defeated Bethalto’s Ben Skaggs in overtime 9-7 to clinch a spot at state in his first full year of competitive wrestling. His fourth win of the day gave him third place.
“I was getting gassed, then overtime came and I had a minute to just do what I do,” Foster said.
Charleston extends streak
Trey Pearcy found a way to advance and bounce back.
Knocked out in the semifinals by major decision, he needed to beat a familiar opponent for a chance to reach his third straight state tournament. The 126-pound blood round pitted Pearcy against Blackburn.
Pearcy came back from a 4-2 deficit early in the second period to defeat his fellow Apollo wrestler 10-4 and clinch a spot at state. He beat East St. Louis’ Zion White 16-3 by major decision to take third place.
He’s the Trojans’ lone qualifier, but his appearance pushed the program’s streak of sending at least one wrestler to state to five straight years. He has qualified the last three seasons.
“A great bounce-back and good to see. He wrestled tough,” coach John Hansen said.
Teammate Brayden Doyle lost in the 195-pound blood round, finishing his season 37-5.
“Had a great season, very dominant, but just came up short,” Hansen said.
Charleston’s other two participants lost early in wrestlebacks. Wyatt Kennedy (220) fell to MacArthur’s Carson Williams, and Tyler Thompson (152) lost to Civic Memorial’s Colton Carlisle.
PHOTOS: Class 2A Mattoon Regionals
