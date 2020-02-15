SECTIONAL WRESTLING: MacArthur sending multiple wrestlers to state for first time in coach Alvin Jackson's 13 years

“All that was going through my mind was that I had to make it back,” Duncan said.

It’s Duncan’s second trip to state after going last year as a freshman. Joining him from Mattoon are two other previous qualifiers and one first-timer. Sophomore Brady Foster (106) placed third after defeating Normal West’s Matt Bicknell 17-1 by technical fall. Junior Rick Wright (120) beat Decatur MacArthur’s Cameron Lee 13-0 by major decision to place third. Sophomore Jeremiah Jones (138) placed fourth. No other school had more than four qualifiers.

Mattoon nearly had a fifth. Hayden Stanley (152), seeking his fourth straight appearance at state, lost in overtime in the blood round. He led Mascoutah’s Chase Overton 3-1 after two periods, but was called for a foul with 11 seconds left that tied the score 3-3. Overton took him down 35 seconds into overtime for a 5-3 win by decision. The call drew the ire of Mattoon coach Brett Porter, who on his way off the mat, said to everyone and no one, “Gotta let the kids wrestle” amid clamor from disgruntled Mattoon fans in the balcony above.

“We knew it would take an exceptional effort for Hayden to make it to state,” Porter said. “He came back from a broken hand, and that’s really hard to do. It shows how hard he worked to get back to that level.”