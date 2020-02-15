SECTIONAL WRESTLING: Monticello's Ethan O'Linc heads to state for fourth straight year

On the mat, O'Linc is most dangerous when his in the top position. He has just one thing on his mind — a pin — with a killer instinct he has been developing for four years.

"If I don't pin, just keep trying," he said. "I feel like that in freshman year I couldn't do much of anything and there were just a few moves I could do. This year, I'm feeling like this could be my year to place because I've learned so many more moves because of my coaches."

O'Linc's steady performance has helped the Sages tremendously and his legacy as one of Monticello's all-time greats is secure. O'Linc has 145 career wins and more than 110 pins in his career.

"Since his freshman year he's trying to hone in and refine his skills and take advantage of every opportunity he has," Monticello coach Andy Moore said. "It's huge to qualify to state four times. We have only had a handful of four-time qualifiers in Monticello history so he is one of those elite individuals that has gone through our room and represented Monticello well."

O'Linc has also passed his love of wrestling to his younger brother, Caleb O'Linc, who finished third at regionals and competed at Vandalia on Saturday.