Shelbyville's freshman wrestler Calvin Miller performing beyond his years

"I was nervous but I knew I had to get into the moment and go out and be strong and wrestler through it," Miller said.

Miller jumped out to a 6-1 lead after the first period and led 6-3 at the end of the second. He kept Rivera scoreless in the final period to pick up the 6-3 decision. Miller said his research on Rivera's techniques and tendencies were key to the win.

"I saw a couple of videos of him wrestling last night and this morning and we saw that he would do an ankle pick right off of the whistle and he did that here and I was waiting for it," Miller said. "It was very important for me to get those (early) points. It relieved me and in case something did happen (later in the match), I would have a big enough lead.

"I thought I did pretty good at neutral (position) today. I'm trying to work on my neutral, especially here. I could definitely be better up top and I gave up some points there."

To calm Miller's nerves, Harkins stressed that at state, earlier matches don't matter any longer.