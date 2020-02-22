STATE WRESTLING NOTEBOOK: Mount Zion's Eagle takes 3rd place at state

"I haven't been back here to the state tournament in 21 years so it is cool to be back and see some old buddies that I used to wrestle with," Owens said.

The Owens family is still deeply ingrained with the Braves program as Owens' brother, Steve Owens, is an assistant coach and his nephew, Caden Owens, wrestled at 170 pounds and advanced to sectionals this season.

"It's awesome to see Caden succeed," Brad Owens said. "He fell a little short of state but I'm still super proud of him and it is awesome to see him wrestling."

Malley was a two-time state champion at 145 pounds in his junior and senior year in 1967-68 and 1968-69 for Stephen Decatur. During that stretch, he had a 63-0 record for the Runnin' Reds and he went on to wrestle at Michigan State University. Malley was also selected as a part of the introductory class of the Decatur Public School Hall of Fame.

The class will be honored at a Hall of Fame Banquet on April 25.

The lessons wrestling gave to Owens have stayed with him through the decades.

"Wrestling gave me everything. It taught me a work ethic, it taught me how to set goals and how to keep a positive mental attitude and just how to be tough," Owens said. "That saying, 'once you wrestle, everything in life is easy' — it is the truth."

