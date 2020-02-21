STATE WRESTLING NOTEBOOK: Mount Zion's Klemm honored as grand marshal

"I finished coaching in about 2010 and took some time off and recharged my batteries a little bit and now I'm doing what I trained for and I'm really enjoying it," Klemm said.

Klemm had two Braves advance to the state tournament this season — Tristin Garrett (126) pounds and Lukas Eagle (152) — and both wrestlers have the utmost respect for their coach.

"He knows a lot and it’s really nice to have him in the room to have his view and opinion on things," Garrett said. "I think he helps not only our team but the program as a whole in Mount Zion."

Eagle, who will medal at state, knows Klemm will be in his corner.

"No one really questions him because he knows it all," Eagle said. "We trust him with everything he is doing because he has a lot of experience."

Klemm is also a Hall of Fame member at EIU, Lincoln College, the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association and the Illinois chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.