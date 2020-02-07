The next men up: Mount Zion wrestling looks to make big splash in 1A

"We lost one to knee surgery, one to a car accident that broke some bones, one to a broken hand and one to a broken ankle," Klemm said. "None of them were in (wrestling) competition, either, which was kind of weird. It was just one of those things. It is 'the next man up' around here and the team has responded."

The Braves finished the season with a 15-11 dual match record and three seniors — Lucas Eagle, Caden Owens and Tristin Garrett — have recorded 30-plus win seasons and are poised to excel in the postseason.

"Those are my three main guns and going into any match we feel pretty good about those guys," Klemm said.

Eagle is the No. 5-ranked wrestler at 152 pounds, according to illinoismatmen.com, and he has continued the success he found on the football field last season, where he recorded 43 tackles, 1 sack and a blocked field goal at cornerback, to the mat.

"Conditioning is what I have been working on and trying to finish matches better. A lot of the time last season, I would have good stamina throughout the first period but I'm learning to kind of pace myself throughout the entire match so I can have a certain level of intensity throughout the entire match," said Eagle, who hasn't lost to a Class 1A wrestler this season.