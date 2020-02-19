Warrensburg-Latham's Adam Maxwell has high expectations for this third trip to state

“It felt amazing. I’ve been to sectionals every year of my high school career but this was the first year that I could actually get it done and secure a championship,” Maxwell said. “It was awesome. A pin is the most dominant way to beat somebody and to do it all throughout sectionals is pretty amazing I think.”

Maxwell is the No. 5 wrestler at 220 pounds in Class 1A according to the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association and one victory at the state tournament makes him Warrensburg’s single-season wins record holder.

“I’m tied with the school record right now and it has been a goal for me and it is something that has helped me get here to this point in the season,” Maxwell said. “I reached 100 wins a little bit ago and that was big for me as one of my goals. Ever since freshman year I’ve wanted to beat a record and now that I will, it is setting in.”

That win could come against Maxwell’s first round opponent, Knoxville senior Dalton Crouse (26-8). Maxwell is approaching the tournament in a different, more mature way.