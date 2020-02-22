Warrensburg-Latham's Adam Maxwell wins 3rd place at state wrestling tournament

"We threw our game plan together (for the match) and Adam stuck to it," Warrensburg coach Brian Lee said. "He did that for every game plan in every match, even the one he lost. He's smart and he did what he was supposed to do."

Maxwell (51-4) faced Gage Leak from Coal City in the third-place match and the two were scoreless through two periods. Maxwell made his move in the third, earning a point on an escape and ultimately won 3-0.

"I had heard that my opponent would tire out and I 100 percent believe I'm the most conditioned wrestler in 220," Maxwell said. "I think that helped me throughout this whole tournament."

Following his loss in the second round on Friday, Maxwell and Lee met to refocus on what was going to be a challenging road through wrestlebacks to a possible third-place medal.

"I sat him down and said 'You make up your mind right now. We can battle all the way back and get third or we can just tell people that we want to get third,'" Lee said. "(Adam) made up his mind and looked at me in the eye and said he was going to get third.

"I liked the way he battled all day. He was doing everything he needed to do. He was wrestling the full six minutes and not taking any breaks."