Watch now: Mattoon wrestlers fall short in 2A State Tournament semifinals

CHAMPAIGN — The Mattoon wrestling team was on the hunt for something they've never had before — a state individual title.

The Green Wave have had 11 wrestlers medal at state in program history but have never had a state champion. Mike Stanley, who was a two-time medalist, advanced the furthest of any Mattoon wrestlers with a second-place finish at 125 pounds in the Class 2A state tournament in 1999.

Entering Friday's championship bracket semifinals of the 2A State Tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Mattoon had three wrestlers still in contention for that elusive state title, the most in school history.

If Korbin Bateman (126 pounds), Kiefer Duncan (145) and Leo Meyer (220) could pick up a win, it would put them in Saturday's championship match and possibly a date with Green Wave history.

In the end, it wasn't meant to be as each Green Wave wrestlers lost their respective semifinals match and will refocus on a possible third-place finish on Saturday.

"We've go to work together as a team right now. We are all in the same position. Everyone is wrestling back and we will try to get it together," Mattoon head coach Brett Porter said. "We have a lot of legitimate chances to have guys on the medal stand tomorrow."

Bateman was pinned in the final seconds of his match with Freeport's Markel Baker at the 5:50 mark. Baker led throughout the match and had built a 10-3 lead after two periods He would have had a major decision victory had the clock reached 6:00.

In Saturday's consolation semifinal, Bateman (37-5) will face the winner of the match between Riverside's Mateo Costello and Galesburg's Rocky Almendarez. A victory in that match would give Bateman no worse than a fourth-place finish.

In Duncan's (43-3) match, he was pinned by Jayden Colon from Lombard Montini at the 1:52 mark. The Green Wave senior will face the winner between Deerfield's Lucio Morgan and Adam Byal of Chatham Glenwood in Saturday's consolation semifinal.

Mattoon's Leo Meyer was defeated 16-1 by Waterloo's Jordan Sommers, who is now a perfect 46-0 on the season. Meyer will face the winner between Champaign Centennial's Jack Barnhart and Lemont's Tyler Wilms in the consolation semifinals.

"We have to refocus and put these loses behind us. Of all the guys we have left, they have all lost to guys who are state finalists," Porter said. "It is not like we lost to someone we shouldn't have. We need to have three great rounds tomorrow."

