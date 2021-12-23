Watch now: Tristan Birt went from champion to coach plus 4 more things about Warrensburg-Latham wrestling

WARRENSBURG — It is a job Tristan Birt has wanted his entire life.

The former standout wrestler at Millikin and son of Big Blue wrestling coach Ryan Birt knew he was going to eventually follow his father into coaching. Just a few months past graduating from Millikin, Tristan has done just that by taking over the Warrensburg-Latham program this season.

"It has been one of those things that out of everyone in my family, I was the one that was going to follow in my dad’s footsteps into coaching. It seemed to be a natural thing for me," Tristan said. "I have been wrestling since I was 3 and it is one of the things that will always be a part of my life. I really love the fact that I get to take everything I have learned and my experiences and transfer that into these young men."

Take in a Millikin wrestling practice and then a Warrensburg one and you will see some similarities between the styles of father and son.

"All my life I have grown up watching him as a high school coach and a collegiate coach. He has been a big inspiration to how I run my practices, how I treat my kids and the things that I say," Tristan said. "He’s transformed my coaching style into what it is. It also opens up a world of connections with Millikin and showing support with our wrestling team and their college team. I think it is cool for some of us to go to their meets and for them to come to ours."

Tristan has been working on installing a new culture for his young team that has a growing roster.

"With this being such a green team, a lot of the time the first part of the season I spent looking over them, but this second half of the season I will be able to get in there more and give them more looks," Tristan said. "Not all of them have wrestled before and some have taken time off and are coming back to revisit it. There is a lot of learning processes to get them caught up with all these other teams that have had something behind them for so many years."

A three-time CCIW wrestling championships — at 157 pounds in 2020 and 2021 and at 149 pounds in 2019 — Birt still has one semester of collegiate eligibility left. It's something Ryan Birt would love to see him use, but Tristan said he's moved on to a new role now.

"My dad keeps trying to talk me into going back. I have told him I am at my big boy job now, so those days are unfortunately over," Tristan said. "It is sad because I would love to go back and be able to compete but these boys have accepted me to where it feels like home. There is nothing that I would trade to not be around them every day and seeing them succeed."

Here are four more things to know about Warrensburg-Latham wrestling:

Rebounding in a tough environment

No IHSA state wrestling meet last season and limitations on participation in the sport due to COVID over the last two seasons have affected high school wrestling significantly, with program numbers down overall. The rebound of Warrensburg’s program — from 7 wrestlers last season to 21 this season — during these times is about building connections for Birt, who is also a physical education teacher at the high school.

"Being in the building has helped and with first-year kids, it is always about focusing on the positives. You have to point out the positives of growth and get them to see they are improving no matter the result of a match," Birt said. "(Warrensburg head football coach) Aaron Fricke brought me along on the football staff this year, which really opened up my opportunities to talk to some of the guys and build a relationship with them."

From the line to the mat

Warrensburg senior Evan Erwin is used to manhandling challengers as a left tackle and defensive end on the football team this fall and he is doing more of the same on the mat. Participating in both wrestling and football helps Erwin's performance in each.

"It can be really helpful because you can learn how to move people and control your body weight to get the most power you can use," Erwin said. "It keeps you in great conditioning all year round if you stick with it. You feel better and you really progress as an athlete the more that you work."

Erwin has been wrestling at about 230 pounds this season and is looking to bulk up by playoff time to take on some of the larger wrestlers in the heavyweight weight class.

"I need to get my weight up a little higher than it is right now and I am hoping to gain 20 pounds over the course of the season," he said. "It can be a challenge. You have to be eating constantly and doing a lot of bulking. If you work at it, you can build muscle too and eat right. You can do it in a good way."

Hawkins looking to take that next step

Cardinals senior Mason Hawkins was a win away from going to last year's Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) state tournament. The 170-pound wrestler is determined to take that next step.

"It was hard last season and I think it motivates me to get there again. I want to get further than I did last year," Hawkins said. "This year has been going pretty good and there are some things I can work on, but it is early."

Birt feels that if the team keeps on the same track, having a strong group make state is not out of the question.

"I would like to see three or four of us make it to state this year. I think that is not far off from us, especially if we continue to grow as we have been growing," Birt said. "There are going to be some big weight changes coming up here in the next coming weeks and our lineup is going to be more full. I’m excited for what the second half of our season has for us."

Continuing the line

The Fiore wrestling line at Warrensburg continues with sophomore Vinny Fiore. His father, Joe Fiore, is an assistant coach and older brother Joey, who is playing football at Monmouth College currently, was a standout for the Cardinals.

"I got into wrestling in middle school and having my family around has helped me a lot. I want to do more than just living up to them, I want to be better," Vinny Fiore said. "I’ve been wrestling fine this season and I’ve had some rougher matches but I can do better. I’m just trying to improve overall and get better. For this year, I want to hopefully make state and I think I can do it if I have a good day at regional and sectionals."

Birt is excited for the opportunity to help mold Fiore over the next two seasons.

"He is a hard-nosed kid and he loves competing all the time. He constantly wants to get better and looking over film," Birt said. "He listens and is very coachable to everything we have to tell him. I’m excited with him being just a sophomore and he should be a force to be reckoned with by his senior year."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.