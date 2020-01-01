Wrestling is a lifestyle for MacArthur's Billy Tucker

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Billy's leadership has come a long way. I could tell from the beginning that he was going to be a leader if he stuck with it,” Jackson said. “Every year we talk about what it takes in the off season to be better and be a leader and he has shown tremendous growth in that area.”

Tucker is in “wrestling mode” all year long and attends summer camps to improve his techniques with goals of making state and wrestling in college. Much of Tucker's focus is working on the mental aspects of his game.

"Just staying mentally positive and knowing I can go out there and finish anyone," he said. "I'm aggressive but I used to be even more aggressive. I try to conserve a lot of energy and be smart in a match. I have to strategize and not go out and waste all my energy in the first period."

Lee began the season competing at 120 pounds and was down to 113 at the Clinton tournament. That’s where he plans to stay as the wrestling postseason approaches at the Class 2A Mattoon Regional on Saturday, Feb. 8.